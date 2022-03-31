Two issues have beset Chittenden County’s two southernmost police departments in recent months: one doesn’t have any staff while the other debates if it has too much.

After residents voted down the town’s police budget at March Town Meeting, Hinesburg officials are now debating how many officers is enough for the town of 4,700. Shelburne, meanwhile, is struggling to maintain service, and is facing a staffing crisis as more than 16 of its officers and dispatchers have left in less than a year.

As a result, Hinesburg has offered to lend a hand to the Shelburne department, providing coverage and overtime detail as needed — if an officer is needed on a construction site, for example.

The conflicting issues, and the recent cooperation between the two departments, is beginning to generate an interesting conversation: what could the potential benefits be of regionalizing the area’s two police departments, while providing Charlotte with a department of its own, limiting each of the town’s need to rely on state police while bolstering support within the Shelburne and Hinesburg departments.

“I’ve always heard it talked about. I’ve been in law enforcement since (the 1990s) and it’s always been a discussion, but it’s never been pushed. Maybe it’s time we start thinking about it, just because of the shortages throughout the state,” Shelburne’s acting police chief Michael Thomas said. “With everyone doing the balancing act, and everyone being short, and everyone trying to build from the same pool of people, if we were regionalized, we would be able to shuffle people around. I think that would work.”

The idea, at least in its theoretical form, would have a regional department that provides police services for Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Shelburne and Hinesburg would consolidate its two departments, and provide coverage for the region, bolstering services in the two towns while adding a municipal police service in Charlotte for the first time since at least the 1970s.

“It’ll reduce the cost for everyone, and it would provide better coverage,” Hinesburg police Chief Anthony Cambridge said. “You’d be covering a wider area, but you’d have more resources, and less overhead. It’s an excellent idea.”

The idea was first discussed after Thomas and Cambridge began conversations about mutual assistance and helping Shelburne’s staff shortages between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“With the number of people that we’re down to and the excessive overtime that we’re working, we asked if and how they could assist at this point,” Thomas said.

While Hinesburg maintains an on-call service from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Shelburne just engaged Vermont State Police for service during those hours, a situation Thomas would like to eventually see come to an end. State police will also only respond to serious reports of crime or major accident scenes.

“We don’t want that. That’s not how we want to do business at all. It’s a last resort,” Thomas said. “The sooner we can get back to 24/7 ourselves, the better. That’s our goal.”

But the two towns “do have a couple of sticking points,” Thomas said. “Getting that (Shelburne police and dispatch union) contract signed is the first and it’s definitely not a cure all. But get the contract signed and figuring out what’s happening with Chief Noble to add stability there. We’ve got to start getting people back in the door.”

Noble has been on medical leave since December and is thought to be negotiating some sort of settlement agreement with the Shelburne Selectboard.

Meanwhile, in Hinesburg, town officials are preparing a new budget for town voters before a July 1 deadline after the first budget was narrowly shot down on town meeting day.

The new budget, roughly $15,000 less than the original, keeps six full-time officers as well as a part-time administrative assistant, but cuts back on salary and benefits by $10,000 to reduce the overall budget to $800,491.

Officials have said they hope to have more community input before presenting a final budget. Town manager Todd Odit has prepared a backup budget that only staffs five officers just in case but said it would be “a mistake to make a rash decision and reduce the force of the police department without having that wider community discussion.”

“The prudent thing to do at this time would be to hit pause, let’s not do any harm and gather community input and determine what the future of the department before making any cuts in a short amount of time,” he said.

Odit has also cautioned that if Hinesburg was to make any more cuts, state police would not have the bandwidth to provide more services to the town if needed. State police are facing their own staffing issues.

“This is the message across the state. If you have an existing police department, don’t expect to cut your forces and then rely on the state police, cause it’s not going to happen,” Odit said during a recent selectboard meeting. “I think the message we’re hearing from the state is, ‘You’ve got to take care of yourselves, don’t rely on us.’”

Odit also said he “reached out to the town administrator in Charlotte to ask them if they might be interested in contracting with Hinesburg for traffic enforcement and the like, as opposed to the state police.”

Charlotte town administrator Dean Bloch told the Shelburne News that the selectboard “has not yet discussed this proposal” but that “my understanding is that the Vermont State Police has been sufficiently meeting the town’s need for traffic enforcement.”

Charlotte has been contracted with the state police since 2014 at an hourly rate of $77.41 per hour, Bloch said.

“The contract is based on an estimated eight hours per week, so it’s not to exceed $32,202 for the current fiscal year,” he said. “The actual compensation is usually less, and during the early stages of the pandemic it dropped a bit, as the state police needed to focus on other regional safety issues.”

Charlotte last year paid $17,397 for police services, he said. It paid $24,682 in 2018.

Bloch said that the town “had a one-person department in the 1960s or 1970s. Nothing since then.”

Despite these early conversations, Thomas said regionalizing departments is an idea “that’s way off in the future” or “until we get stabilized anyway.”

Nonetheless, it’s still an idea that both Thomas and Cambridge believe has the potential to lower costs while providing enhanced service for each town.

“In the right set of circumstances, it’s very doable,” Cambridge said. “I was outside of Philadelphia, in Montgomery County, and they regionalized dispatching services and it was outstanding. They went from having one dispatcher in a police department to having a team of dispatchers with, you know, giant monitors and resources enough to cover the whole county. So, I’ve seen regionalization firsthand and I think it’s a great thing.”