It colors the homes of many private collectors. It decorates major American museums. It has transcended time from when it was introduced on American soil in the 17th Century.
It is the folk art and influence of the Pennsylvania Dutch.
Richard L.T. Orth, a South Burlington resident whose heritage and ancestral roots tie back to the Pennsylvania Dutch, has dedicated much of his life to educating the public on nearly all facets of the Pennsylvania Dutch—history, folk art, folklore, folklife, cuisine, architecture, and more.
An author of several published books and hundreds of articles, Orth recently penned another book this fall: “The Early Decorated Furniture of the Pennsylvania Dutch: 18th Century Bieber Family of Craftsmen and Other Folk Artists.”
A native of Fleetwood, Pa. in Berks County, Orth splits his time between Vermont and Pennsylvania, where he is the interim director of the American Folklife Institute in Kutztown, Pa. The research institute is dedicated to recognizing the role played by ethnic and religious groups of the Pennsylvania Dutch in developing American Civilization; it’s also involved with area publications and is a museum.
Orth has curated museum collections, conducted extensive field research, and dedicated countless hours to his writings, offering a refined and resourceful look into a melting pot of people who have continued to shape their influence from the pre-Revolutionary years to present day.
Who are the Pennsylvania Dutch?
As Orth explained, droves of people from Europe’s Rhine Valley began immigrating to America as early as 1683 when English Quaker William Penn promised religious freedom in the colony of Pennsylvania, which he founded.
The first Rhinish immigrants who arrived in Pennsylvania ranged from Dutch Mennonite, German Lutheran and Reformed, Swiss Amish and Mennonite, to French Huguenots. It took about three months to cross the Atlantic Ocean to escape religious persecution.
Orth said the German Civilization of native Palatines—mostly, but including French Huguenots, Swiss Amish, and Mennonites, Holland Dutch Mennonites, and Moravians—were referred to by English Colonists as the Pennsylvania Dutch, which is the preferred term over the commonly-used Pennsylvania German.
They all spoke a German dialect, which is different from modern-day German, Orth noted.
“The only people who truly speak the Dialect anymore are Pennsylvania Dutch Amish and Mennonites,” he explained.
In fact, during Hitler’s Nazi ruling, the dialect, “was silenced in public because of its closeness to Germany, and therefore not passed on with the generations of the worldly Pennsylvania Dutch people—hence many of the heritage in their 40s, 50s, and 60s cannot speak the language as their parents and grandparents and so on could,” he said.
When asked about his Pennsylvania Dutch roots, he replied:
“My ethnicity is more the German ethnicity of the Pennsylvania Dutch colloquialism; My grandmother, for instance, was Mennonite.”
He later clarified that he has Mennonite roots but was not a practicing Mennonite.
Orth does not travel via horse and buggy, and his vehicle is not painted black bumper to avoid seeing his reflection, which, to some Pennsylvania Dutch, is considered a sign of vanity or sin.
He was available to The Citizen via email and phone, so he is no stranger to technology. That’s because Orth, like most Pennsylvania Dutch, are considered “worldly,” or “fancy,” which is distinctly separate from the “plain” Pennsylvania Dutch, such as the Amish, who live a simpler lifestyle.
Out of respect for the Pennsylvania Dutch belief in abstaining from having photos taken, an act viewed as vain, Orth opted not to have his photo taken for this piece.
It’s a common misconception that the majority of Pennsylvania Dutch are the plain horse and buggy Amish and Mennonites.
Pennsylvania Dutch of all varieties are throughout North America, mostly in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Canada. There aren’t nearly as many in Vermont, although in recent years there have been some Amish communities settling in the Northeast Kingdom.
The 2010 Census Bureau reported the Pennsylvania Dutch population exceeded 344,700 people, and while they are dispersed throughout the nation, most of them in still reside in Pennsylvania (over 173,900).
The 2017 American Community Survey one-year estimate is not that far off; the survey estimates 326,449 people are of Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry (identified as Pennsylvania German in the survey) with a margin of error of plus or minus 15,000.
Pennsylvania Dutch Folklife Decorations
As means of showing their gratitude for arriving safely on the shores of the New World, the Pennsylvania Dutch set straight to decorating.
“Whether it be hand-carving tombstones with symbols, decorating their barns with huge stars affectionately known as ‘hex signs,’ in the area, paint decorating their astonishing hand-carved furniture such as dower chests, wardrobes or (Grossa Schranks) in the Pennsylvania Dutch Germanic Dialect, incorporating designs in hand forged waffle irons, their religious symbolism and expression can be found in all of their artwork,” Orth explained.
Some of the most common symbols used were stars, flat hearts, tulips, and North Carolina parrots.
“All of these pieces were made on American soil,” Orth said. The earliest piece highlighted in his book is from 1763, and the latest is from the 1820’s.
He traveled across the country and visited major museums like the Smithsonian, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, among others.
The most expensive piece of furniture mentioned in Orth’s book, a large Shrank wardrobe from the original owner—Philip Deturk, a French Huguenot living in Oley Township, Pa.—sold at auction for nearly $1 million—$953,925 to be exact.
It was built and decorated by the Bieber folk artist family. Jacob and John Bieber, father and son who were German immigrant French Huguenot Pennsylvania Dutchmen cabinet makers, had a unique technique.
Notable figures, such as the Rockerfellers, Fords, DuPonts, Chryslers, and Kennedys were avid collectors of Pennsylvania Dutch folk art. Actor Kevin Costner is a known collector, and it’s rumored that Bruce Springsteen also has some Pennsylvania Dutch furniture.
Hex signs, painted barn stars directly painted on Swiss «Schweitzer» barns, characterized by long unsupported forebays were perfect for design, are also commonly associated with the Pennsylvania Dutch, as is Fraktur (birth certificates signifying arrival to the New World).
By shedding light on the history of each piece of furniture, Orth provides deeper meaning behind the Pennsylvania Dutch creations and for those who have Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry.
With the rising popularity of DNA and ancestry kits such as 23andMe and Ancestry, people are becoming more interested in understanding their heritage, Orth said.
“Somebody up here [Vermont] could realize it—maybe they have family in Germany and didn’t know and would love to read about it. It brings me joy when someone says, ‘I had no idea. This is my family!’”
The hundreds of hours of driving across the country, writing, researching, and procuring photos were all worth it, Orth said.
“If I were to have gone into fiction, I would have been a lot richer, I guess,” he joked.
This calling and passion of researching, chronicling, and writing about the Pennsylvania Dutch has been his life’s work; He is paying his respect to his family and ancestors who took great pride in their Pennsylvania Dutch heritage.
“It really takes passion.”
Orth is working on another publication, “Architecture of the Pennsylvania Dutch: English Ideas, German Builders.” He lives in South Burlington with his wife and daughter; his son recently moved back to Pennsylvania.