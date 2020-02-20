Last week, The Citizen investigated commuters driving past school buses, stopped with their lights flashing and their stop sign out.
Spoiler alert: It’s still happening.
One Hinesburg Community School student was almost hit by an illegally passing pickup truck and police are increasing their efforts to catch drivers that violate the law which says that vehicles can’t pass stopped school buses either from behind or coming from the opposite direction.
The story from last week continues to gain online interest and a wave of comments from concerned locals.
In what seems to be an on-road epidemic, there were several incidents of drivers passing stopped school buses this week, and an altercation between a driver and a school bus driver at Hinesburg Community School.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, Hinesburg Police Officer Britt Lindemuth responded to a call at the school after a 65-year-old delivery driver for BFCP Auto Parts followed a bus – onto school property – and pulled into the school parking lot to confront the bus driver.
The BFCP driver felt that the school bus driver had cut him off as he was driving south on Highway 116, as the bus was pulling out of the intersection of Charlotte Road, turning right and heading to the school.
According to Lindemuth, the bus driver said there were at least 50 yards between him and the delivery driver’s automobile.
Believing differently, the auto parts driver pulled in front of the bus when it stopped at the school, blocking the bus for at least 15 seconds and then pulling up blocking a road that accesses the back of the school.
The driver then walked up to the school bus to confront the bus driver, while there were still high school students onboard waiting to be taken to Champlain Valley Union High.
Lindemuth said the bus driver was concerned that the auto driver might have a gun which turned out to be a cell phone he wore on his hip. The bus driver went down the steps of his bus to block the other driver, worried about the safety of the students on the bus.
The auto parts driver was ticketed for blocking the access road.
“He brought his complaint to the school grounds and he had no legitimate business to be on the school grounds,” said Lindemuth.
What’s more, the parking lot in front of the school where the confrontation took place is limited to school buses in the morning. Even parents dropping their children off are prohibited from this parking lot at this time of day.
Later, Lindemuth went back to the school bus to talk to the high school students about the incident.
“I told them when you’re an adult don’t ever do what he just did. Don’t ever take your problems to school,” the officer said. “I told them, ‘You have a right to not feel afraid at school.’”
On Monday, Feb. 17, Lindemuth stopped and ticketed a mother in Hinesburg for passing a school bus. The driver was headed north on Highway 116 and at Mulligan Drive and a father was getting ready to see his two children, who are students at Hinesburg Community School, across the road to the bus that was headed south.
The driver passed the stopped bus with its stop sign deployed and lights flashing.
Once more for those in the back – this is illegal.
The driver received three tickets, although Lindemuth has offered her the opportunity to get out of one of the tickets by attending Community Justice Center sessions at the Williston Police Department and apologizing to the father and his two children. She still has tickets for a cracked windshield and not having her driver’s license with her while driving.
Although the two tickets still in effect will cost the driver more than $160, that may not be anywhere near the worst of it. The points that will be added to her driver’s license record could kick her into a high-risk insurance category which may cost her $3,000 a year, Lindemuth said.
“We’re going to find different ways to prioritize school safety and people in Hinesburg should know that I’m serious about that,” said Lindemuth.
On Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, another driver was caught and ticketed for passing a school bus illegally in Hinesburg.