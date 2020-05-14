No Ticonderoga visits

Shelburne Museum announced that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the carousel will stay immobile. The Ticonderoga won’t welcome guests aboard. The circus parade won’t … parade. The landmark will stay closed for the spring and summer months, events will be either cancelled or postponed. Museum Director Thomas Denenberg said in a press release, “We really saw no other alternative.” For those missing the real thing, virtual experiences can be found at shelburnemusem.org.

