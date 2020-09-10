Continuing its tradition of caring for the community, the Pride Center of Vermont has nimbly pivoted programming in response to the need for social distancing.
As usual, Burlington’s Pride celebration, happening this weekend, will be a spectacular amalgamation of local and national talent.
The annual Pride Festival began Tuesday, Sept. 8 and will wrap up with the main event on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Hosted by the legendary, Grammy Award-winning, François Clemmons — who you might remember as Officer Clemmons from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — this year the event will be a “pridestream,” available for viewing at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo as a drive-in event, and online via Facebook and Youtube, plus over the air on local CBS affiliate WCAX.
Justin Marsh, co-organizer of the event and director of communications and development at the Pride Center of Vermont, spoke about how this new Pride celebration came about.
“It was so annoying because for once I had secured all the programming for the summer and I was ahead of schedule and then we had to change everything,” they quipped.
Once the decision was made to cancel the traditional parade and festival, the Pride Center looked for guidance and inspiration to other pride centers who had hosted events earlier in the year.
The Allentown, Penn.-based Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center advised their northern sibling, sharing some dos and don’ts from their virtual Pride event which was held in August. Another community organization among the many who have lent their support for the pridestream is WCAX, offering studio space for filming and handling closed captioning service for free.
Marsh expressed the Pride Center staff’s excitement for the captioning service, and the virtual nature of the pridestream because “it expands who can participate in Pride.”
Because the Pridestream, in addition to being more accessible to community members with disabilities, will be broadcast mostly for free on WCAX and online, the center can more efficiently achieve one of the organization’s longstanding goals: to serve the entire state of Vermont, not just its Chittenden County home base.
Among the celebrities slated to participate in the livestream event are Big Freedia, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (also known as Ben & Jerry), Marjorie Mayhem, pineappleCITI, Amber and Lucy Belle LeMay, Maddy Jameson, Unnecessary Inventions, tip/toe and more yet to be announced.
For those who have been jonesing for a drag show during the pandemic, the event will feature a GLAM-organized drag show hosted by drag queen, community leader and state rep candidate Taylor Small as Nikki Champagne, co-hosted by Red Rumm. The event will also feature JAG Productions and Pride Center of Vermont showcasing artists who are Black, Brown, Indigenous, people of color, queer and trans-identified artists for Out Here: A Virtual Open Mic Night Celebrating Black Trans Futures.
For information on ticket sales and safety procedures, visit bit.ly/3jZdrOg for the drive-in Pridestream, and pridecentervt.org/pride for information on other events, including the free livestream and community events leading up to the Pridestream.
