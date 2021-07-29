In his first weeks on the job, Champlain Valley School District superintendent Rene Sanchez has been something of a social butterfly.
Since July 1, his first day on the job, he’s been to parades in Williston and Hinesburg and the Shelburne Farmers Market. The Hinesburg concert series is on his schedule. He would have been at Charlotte’s Grange on the Green and the Williston book sale if those events hadn’t been rained out, but he plans to attend the makeup dates.
He’s met town managers in Hinesburg and Williston and plans to meet the rest and all the district’s town selectboards.
Connecting with the community was Sanchez’s modus operandi as an assistant superintendent of operations in South Bend, Ind., and as a principal in Houston’s César E. Chávez High School, he said.
Sanchez comes to the Champlain Valley School District after a national search to replace superintendent Elaine Pinckney, who announced last July she would retire this July after 15 years at the school system’s helm.
“Being from someplace else, I have to play catch up and get to know as much as I can about, not just the people, but the place,” Sanchez said.
His commitment to interacting with the community as principal of César E. Chávez High School helped the school win the Houston school district’s family and community engagement award for four years.
He held monthly coffees with the principal on Saturdays where he gave school updates and answered questions. After the Q&A, school officials such as college counselors, the truancy officer or the dean of instruction would talk to families. After a couple of years, city councilors or the president of the local community college were invited to the meetings.
“That way we made it a school where people felt: Not only am I getting education for my students, but I’m learning more about my community,” Sanchez said.
Reaching the people
One of his initiatives for increasing school reach into the community in South Bend got a good bit of notice, including in People, the magazine. An item in the May 5 issue tells how he initiated a program to get Wi-Fi on school buses for students participating in sports or to reach areas where many students didn’t have access to the internet.
When he interviewed for the job as assistant superintendent in Indiana, he said this was how he would improve the school system’s transportation.
After Sanchez got that job, it took a while to build support among the school board for his proposal, he said.
In late February 2020, buses were finally equipped with Wi-Fi, which turned out to be fortunate timing. When the schools in South Bend were shut down for COVID on March 18 and all education switched to at-home, remote learning, the buses were deployed that day around the city to ensure students had access to the internet.
Eventually, all 235 buses in the school system were equipped with Wi-Fi.
Sanchez comes from a family with lots of teachers. Two aunts, his older brother, two of his sisters-in-law, his niece and her husband are all teachers.
Still, education wasn’t his first choice.
He got his bachelor’s degree in English from Notre Dame, then returned to the small town of Weslaco where he’d grown up in south Texas. Although he taught high school for a year, it still wasn’t his chosen profession.
After earning a law degree from Ohio State, preparing to take the bar exam, he ran out of money and returned to his parents’ home in Weslaco. Not even being able to afford rent, he tried substitute teaching, but the next substitute teaching orientation was three weeks away.
However, there was a high school history teaching position open a couple of towns over. He got the job and within a week and a half he was back in education. For good.
Influence of teachers
Sanchez said the teacher who hired him had also been his teacher when he was in high school. She was a considerable influence.
He admired the way she was involved with her students even outside of the school day, sponsoring and attending extracurricular activities. Sanchez has tried to follow her example since.
“She was one of the first people that I had seen who really looked after kids, not just in the classroom, realizing that kids had lives outside of the classroom,” he said.
His high school English teacher also played a role in his evolution as a teacher, introducing him to great works and big words.
In her class he read Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw. She gave her students challenging vocabulary tests with words they couldn’t find in regular dictionaries. Pre-internet, students had to go to the college library to unabridged dictionaries.
“We would look up the words, convert them to index cards and start studying them as quickly as we could, because 50 words is a lot of words to learn every two weeks,” Sanchez said.
Apparently, it worked. He makes points in a conversation with words like heuristic or epistemology as smoothly and naturally as a Roger Federer forehand.
Sanchez’s wife is also in education. They met in a curriculum course when he was working on his master’s at the University of Texas.
They plan to buy a home in Williston and all three of their children will be Champlain Valley School District students.
Because his wife is a University of Vermont graduate from Brattleboro, he comes to the Green Mountain State with a bit knowledge, or at least enough to know creemees and soft serve ice cream aren’t the same thing.
Being from Texas, he’s got opinions about beans. He prefers pinto to black, and he’s got even stronger opinions about chili. It’s clear from his facial expression that beans — of any kind — have no reason to be in chili.
Sanchez said one of his best days as an educator came as principal at César E. Chávez High School, a school he described as having talented students from challenging backgrounds.
On that memorable day, his school’s one-act play team advanced out of district competition in its first year of competition.
His other memorable day at César E. Chávez High School happened when, in its first year of eligibility to graduate students with international baccalaureate diplomas — a rigorous educational program comparable to advanced placement — six of 21 students qualified. It’s a four-year process for a school to become eligible to graduate students with those degrees.
The accomplishment was even sweeter because all the schools with international baccalaureate programs were on the other side of Houston.
As the interview ended, Sanchez headed out of his office to meet more people, to take a walk in the woods with some Shelburne Community School students.
