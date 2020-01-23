A Jan. 28 panel discussion will bring into focus a different way to die.
Led by Dr. Jaina Clough, medical director of UVM Home Health and Hospice, the talk will provide the opportunity to hear the perspectives of both a family member and the physician attending a patient who chose Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD).
Hosted by the Dana Medical Library and Patient Choices Vermont (PCV), the panel will begin at 5 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Medical Education Pavilion, Larner Classroom, Room 100.
As a hospice physician, I was ambivalent about MAiD when Vermont passed Act 39 in 2013,” said Clough. “Then I met Debora, a 65-year-old woman with aggressive brain cancer, who had elected hospice immediately after her diagnosis. She had a deep clarity about herself and her illness. She understood that her illness would impact the elements of her life that mattered most to her: her cognition, her mobility and, most importantly, her independence. For Debora, the choice to take a medication to end her own life represented control and a path to a peaceful death. Learning from Debora changed my perspective on MAiD.”
Discussion panelists will include Peggy Stevens, who shares the story of her husband who voluntarily hastened his death under Vermont’s Act 39, the Patient Choice at End of Life law; Dr. James Boyd, a UVM neurologist, who will present his observations on the doctor-patient experience; and UVM Medical Center Director of Ethics Dr. Tim Lahey, who will discuss the clinicians’ duty to make sure that patients know of all their options and are able to make informed decisions.
“This is a perfect opportunity to invite your doctor to learn about medical aid in dying,” said Betsy Walkerman, PCV president. She explained that Vermont’s law defines careful criteria that must be met in order for a patient to receive MAiD. These include that a patient must voluntarily request MAiD for a terminal illness, be informed of all of their treatment options - including palliative treatments and must have decision-making capacity.
“The physician’s role in this relationship, as in all patient relationships, remains to continually explore and respond to suffering, and to understand what matters most to a patient’s quality of life,” added Walkerman.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Kate Bright at kate.bright@uvm.edu or 656-0695. Light refreshments will be provided.