Tucker Foltz is the new education programs manager at Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.
Foltz is a public historian with a background in education and museum interpretation. Before joining Rokeby, Tucker worked for the National Park Service, Maryland Historical Society, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, and most recently served as interpretation supervisor at Filoli historic house museum and gardens in Woodside, Calif.
“I am happy to return to my home state of Vermont,” said Foltz. “At Rokeby I hope to foster dynamic learning spaces, where children and adults can not only reflect on the past, but also investigate their own understandings of heritage, identity and the natural world.”
The creation of this part-time position is part of Rokeby Museum’s vision to continue developing educational programming that engages all ages and fosters conversations on history’s impact in our communities today.
“With Tucker joining our team at Rokeby we can further build our partnerships and introduce more students and life-long learners to the Museum,” said museum director Lindsay Varner.
“We are a unique site in Vermont. Four generations of the Robinson family lived and worked the land the museum stands on, with each generation representing turning points in our history. Their story, allows us to explore the breadth of Vermont and our nation’s past and present,” she said.
The family’s history covers topics and themes ranging from abolition and the anti-slavery movement, agriculture and the environment, art and literature.
