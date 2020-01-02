Louise McCarren
Charlotte Selectboard Member
My wish is that as a community we can be like the Charlotte Food Shelf over the last two days (Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20). Wow, the folks who organize it are magicians. Both days were a wonderful swarm of folks, young and old. Day one was filling the boxes. Most of us followed directions. Day two was welcoming and distribution of the boxes. Humbled my only thought.
Matt Krasnow
Charlotte Selectboard Member
To continue my priorities of: 1) stewarding a transparent, receptive and balanced process of our local government and 2) expanding and maintaining the accessibility of the Town’s facilities and resources, while exercising the fiscal discipline necessary to keep local municipal taxes affordable.
Carrie Spear
Charlotte Selectboard Member
My New Year’s resolution is to have lunch with Judy Hill.
Merrily Lovell
Hinesburg Selectboard Member
To be more open minded about new ideas and experiences.
Jeff French
Hinesburg Selectboard Member
I have three:
That my wife will start to help me answer these type of questions.
That I learned my lesson in 2016 to stay off social media during this years’ presidential election.
And in all honesty, that we as a Town can find common ground and keep debate discussions respectful in order to quell the angst and divisiveness as we tackle the important issues around development, ambulance service and stormwater together.
Happy New Year!