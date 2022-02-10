Hinesburg farmer and business owner David Zuckerman is running for lieutenant governor.
Zuckerman previously served two terms in the job from 2016 to 2020 and was a longtime state representative and senator.
“I want to return to the office of the lieutenant governor to build on the strengths of our rural communities by expanding broadband, investing in small-scale manufacturing, expanding access to land for historically marginalized communities, and increasing support for our farmers and loggers,” he said in a press release.
He also expressed the desire to continue working on programs and policies that help Vermonters from every corner of the state, from investing in child care to expanding affordable rental and home ownership options, and the need for swift action to combat the climate crisis.
“Vermont is at a crossroads,” he continued. “The cost of living is rising, and wages are not keeping up, our rural economy is struggling, and the climate crisis is wreaking havoc on our environment. Politicians say we need to get back to normal. But for many, pre-pandemic normal was an everyday struggle. The time for bold action is now.”
Zuckerman is the recipient of the 2008 Outstanding Vermont State Legislator Award from the Vermont Natural Resources Council, the 2013 Renewable Energy Vermont Renewable Energy Legislative Champion Award, and the 2014 Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility Legislator of the Year award.
