It’s official – Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who lives in Hinesburg, is running for the state’s top seat.
Zuckerman confirmed the news for The Citizen on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
As he has done in the past, he will run in the primary as a Democrat, and if he wins the nomination he will run as a Progressive Democrat.
Among his goals as governor would be working on affordability in Vermont.
“Raising people’s wages is the best way to do something about that,” he said. “Eighty-thousand Vermonters would see an increase of $1,000 a year if we were to move to a 50-cent or more increase to the minimum wage,” he said.
He also would look for efficiencies in state government, saying he discussed with the governor three years ago redundancies in schools and human services.
“Ultimately, we have to do a significant investment in the climate crisis which will also boost our rural economy and save working class Vermonters money,” Zuckerman said. “If we greatly increase the investment in weatherization that creates jobs and will mean an immediate return to Vermont through reduced energy bills.”
He supports investing in rural broadband as a way to increase job opportunities and retain and attract young people to the state.
Zuckerman first ran for the Vermont legislature in 1994 and lost. In 1996 he ran and won a seat on the state House of Representatives, which he held for 14 years.
He was out of political office for two years because he and his wife Rachel Nevitt bought a 155-acre farm in Hinesburg, where they raise organic vegetables and pigs.
After serving two terms in the state Senate, he was elected as Vermont’s 81st Lieutenant Governor in 2017.
Zuckerman said if he is elected Governor that he hopes to continue working their stand at Burlington’s farmer’s market on Saturdays.
He said the Governor’s race is “by all accounts an uphill but winnable race.”
Although he is a vegetable farmer Zuckerman said his favorite vegetable is a fruit – cantaloupes.
“Either straight up, or with a light sprinkle of salt,” he said via text message. “They are especially good when picked ripe!”