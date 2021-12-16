With the arrival of cold weather, the forest management project at the Hinesburg Town Forest’s Hayden Hill East trailhead is getting underway. The work will take place over two winters, with about 60 acres being managed each winter.
While this project has been structured to cause as little disruption to trail usage as possible, some trails will be temporarily closed, including portions of the Eagles Trail, Homestead, Passing the Horizon and Russel’s Ramble.
These trails will remain closed until they can be cleared of brush next spring and early summer.
Forest users are asked to stay out of the management area and out of the way of the logger and his equipment during the project, which affects just 60 acres of the 839-acre forest so more than 90 percent of the forest will remain open all winter.
The Hayden Hill East trailhead will also remain open for the winter. But leave the path to the gate clear and do not park in front of the gate. Do not drive up the truck road or park on the landing. If you ever encounter trucks or logging equipment, step off the trail and give them an extra-wide berth.
The project has two main objectives: to create a healthier, more diverse, more resilient forest with better wildlife habitat while generating local, renewable resources; and to demonstrate modern, responsible forest management in an open, transparent and inclusive way.
“We hope that by providing lots of opportunities for the public to engage with forest management and to have the chance to ask questions about it, that the work at the Hinesburg Town Forest can improve the management of forests on private lands — 80 percent of Vermont’s forests are privately-owned — and help to support a culture of better understanding of what healthy forests and good forest management looks like,” said Chittenden County forester Ethan Tapper.
Learn more at linktr.ee/hinesburgtownforest.
“As this project begins, we encourage all of you to keep an open mind — forest management is not something that all of us are comfortable with, but can, when planned and managed carefully and thoughtfully, be a real asset to the health of our forests,” Tapper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.