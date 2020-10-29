Why did the Hinesburg resident cross the road?
To get their chicken pie dinner of course, at the United Church of Hinesburg.
This annual feast has been happening for at least 50 years, though most aren’t sure exactly when it started, it’s just that much of a tradition.
This year’s dinner was the first in takeout-only format.
And it was the first where everyone wore masks, so eating at the church would have been a conundrum.
COVID couldn’t stop the celebration, though, at least 25 people worked to feed the masses on Saturday evening, Oct. 24. A conservative estimate – about 50 people were involved in the food preparation.
Of those, there were 16 chicken pie makers and 32 dessert pie makers, said Phil Pouech, who headed up the effort just as he has for 20 years.
Pouech said he took over from Wilma Smith, who took over the chicken pie dinner five years after she had moved to Hinesburg.
Smith worked on the dinner for 10 years, 1990-2000, and she said the dinner had been going on for at least 30 years when she took over.
The previous team of chicken pie supper wranglers was Grace Chickering, Emma Mead and her sister Phyllis Russell.
“It was a little daunting because this was the high ladies of the church. Wilma Smith was a nobody,” Wilma Smith, a definite somebody, said.
Since Smith wasn’t from Hinesburg. Her ability to run the essential town event was suspect.
But Smith said she had one chicken pie dinner bonafide — she was going to take over the dinner with Sally Mead, Emma’s daughter-in-law.
Smith also had studied food service. And her mother had run a church chicken pie dinner in Chelsea for years.
When she pulled out her thermometer at a dinner early on, one of the ladies said, “You’re going to take the temperature of the food?”
“I said, ‘Yeah, because who wants to eat cold food?”
The ladies said they just tasted it to make sure the temperature was right, Smith said.
Another radical innovation Smith introduced was requiring reservations. For years now, reservations have been a must, for two different seatings, both always sold out.
Previously, people would wait in their cars for a spot to enter and eat — this year they did that just to wait for takeout delivery.
In the days before email, the chicken pie dinner was a massive undertaking that started with more than 100 phone calls to recruit and organize the volunteers, Smith said.
“One year a lot of political types called for reservations, and I seated them all at the same table,” she said.
Some of them complained that they had wanted to work the room, walking around and doing some political gladhanding.
“There wasn’t time for politicians to be roaming the room there. So, they could talk over politics at their own table,” Smith said.
After 10 years of heading up the chicken pie dinner at Hinesburg United Church, you might think Smith would have some extra pull.
You’d be thinking wrong. Smith figured she could make her reservations the day before for the dinner.
Nope.
“We usually sold out the day before. I was amazed Phil sold out the week before,” Smith said.
No chicken pie dinner for Smith or her family.
Nor for this reporter.
