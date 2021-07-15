Is the Hinesburg Town Hall a community space or an office space?
This is the question Rachel Kring, director of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center, posed to the Hinesburg Selectboard on July 7.
She said town manager Todd Odit told her to find someplace else for the organization’s Wednesday playgroups, an assertion Odit denied.
At the weekly playgroup, parents get coffee, chat and get parenting advice while kids run around doing what kids do, Kring said.
“When I moved to town 11 years ago that was one of my first introductions to town. I thought it was, frankly, awesome that families were welcome in the main hall. It felt like that was my town hall,” she said.
The playgroup program has been going on for 30 years, Kring said.
But Odit contradicted Kring’s characterization that the community resource center had been banned from town hall.
“It sounds like there’s a perception where they were kicked out. That’s not the case,” he said.
As supervisor of town buildings, Odit said he contacted the community resource center in May to work on ways the town hall space could be used more cooperatively as both a social center of the town and as town offices.
That’s not the message resource center organizers heard, according to Kring. She said they were told the playgroup program needed to be drastically altered, could no longer store equipment at town hall and to hold the playgroup at night or on weekends.
Merrily Lovell, the board’s new selectboard chair — she replaces selectboard member Phil Pouech, said town halls are a New England tradition that started in England.
“The town hall is the town hall. It’s not an office but the community center of the town. It’s not a mistake that our town hall is in the center of Hinesburg and it’s walkable from north, south, east and west,” Lovell said. “I’m really in favor of keeping it as our hall, the hall of the people of Hinesburg.”
The selectboard decided to form a committee that would include town staff and Hinesburg Community Resource Center members to discuss the issue.
Barber celebration criticized
Matt Lapierre criticized the selectboard for the July 4 celebration of the career and retirement of longtime Hinesburg Fire Department chief Al Barber.
Because of Barber’s sharing of homophobic and other questionable posts on his personal Facebook page, the celebration contradicted the town’s own diversity and inclusion statement, Lapierre said.
But Pouech challenged Lapierre’s assertion that the selectboard was celebrating Barber’s social media posts.
“We are celebrating over 40 years of service to the town. That’s what I was there for — to acknowledge and celebrate that,” Pouech said.
Lapierre asked if that service should negate Barber’s posts, which many in the community found objectionable.
“I heard an apology,” Pouech said. “Those other 40-plus years of service have a lot of weight to them.”
Lapierre said after he posted on social media urging a boycott of the celebration, “Barber’s firefighter friends” called him names and threatened him.
“These are the kinds of people that come out of the woodwork that are in favor and in support of somebody like Al Barber, who you are celebrating,” Lapierre said.
Lovell said Barber acknowledged he made a mistake and apologized.
“His posts were homophobic and misogynistic and all that, but in his actions he has never been that way; it’s been the opposite of that way,” Lovell said. “That’s what we were celebrating — his devoted service to our town for 44 years.”
On the heels of the selectboard’s exchange with Lapierre, Lovell read a resolution recognizing Barber for his years of service on the Hinesburg fire department.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Canine Controversy
The selectboard reconvened as the animal control board to hear from Nicole Doner about a dog she said has bitten her twice while she was walking with her dogs on the Russell Trails in the Hinesburg Village area.
Doner asked the board to require the owner, Michelle Sudol, to get her dog Mojo assessed to determine if it can be rehabilitated.
In his report on the incident, Hinesburg police officer Jeremy Hulshof said when he went to Sodol’s home Mojo was snarling at him and had to be restrained before he could enter.
“She’s putting her kids in danger. She’s setting her kids up for failure by sending them out with this dog that they both can’t control. They try and control him, they try and grab him, he turns around and he snaps at them,” Doner said.
Pouech said Hulshof’s report confirmed Doner’s version of events and it looks like a dangerous pattern.
The selectboard unanimously passed a resolution requiring Mojo to be leashed and muzzled whenever it’s outside and not to leave Sudol’s property unless it is with an adult. Sudol is required to immediately get her dog registered and has 30 days to have her dog assessed and appear before the selectboard with a plan.
Smaller dip into fund balance
Odit recommended the selectboard not take $100,000 from the general fund balance to keep down an increase in the tax rate. He told the board to keep the money in the fund in case of unexpected expenses.
For example, Odit said he’d noticed a substantial looking leak in the roof of the town hall. Even if it turns out not to be a costly fix, it’s the kind of unplanned expense that’s not in the budget.
The board decided to compromise and use $50,000 of the general fund balance, which will make the property tax rate just under 57 cents. The property tax rate for fiscal year 2021 was 54 cents, an increase of .025 cents
Property owners will pay about $570 per $100,000 of property value, an increase of a little more than $25 from the previous year.
