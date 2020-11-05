It was a resounding yes from Hinesburg voters as they weighed whether the town should start its own ambulance service.
The measure passed by a vote of 1,911-1,030, according to unofficial election night counts from town clerk Missy Ross.
The approval will allow the Hinesburg Fire Department to begin work on an ambulance service budget to be put before voters as part of the town’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal on Town Meeting Day.
“It just kind of confirms what we kind all suspected, with basically a 2:1 vote, that the town realizes we need to go the next step and get an ambulance,” Fire Chief Al Barber said. “Now the hard work.”
The town already has a few startup costs covered. Benefactors Terry Wilson and Nancy Anisfield have offered to purchase the first ambulance. The town will stock that with equipment from Hinesburg’s non-transport medical vehicle “Med-100” and shouldn’t need to spend more than $1,000 to finish outfitting it, Assistant Fire Chief Eric Spivack said.
If voters approve a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that includes an ambulance service budget, the town could see its first ambulance roll down the streets sometime after July 1, 2021.
Talk of starting an ambulance service began in 2019, after St. Michael’s Rescue told town officials it would stop its free ambulance service on July 1, 2020 – bringing an end to more than 50 years as Hinesburg’s primary responder. The rescue squad has seen an increase in its call volume in recent years and was worried about the amount of time its student responders were spending on calls and away from their studies, Barber said.
In June, St. Michael’s Rescue offered to extend its services to Hinesburg for one more year for about $11,000, Spivack said. But that still left Hinesburg with a choice to make whether to contract services or create the town’s own.
Ahead of the vote, the town offered a cost estimate for the ambulance service — with service to St. George — which said the service would run about $186,315.80 in its first year.
The owner of a $300,000 home would spend about $89 more in annual taxes. With voters’ blessings secured, the fire department will now refine an ambulance service budget and cost estimates ahead of the Town Meeting Day vote.
“The whole department thanks the town for supporting us, we knew we were supported one way or the other,” Barber said.
