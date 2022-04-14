Murder charges are still pending against a mother and son for a fatal ambush shooting in Hinesburg three years ago while the Vermont Supreme Court considers a legal issue behind closed doors.
Four justices agreed recently to hear arguments in a secret session concerning Korey Lee George, one of the defendants charged in the death of his stepfather, David Auclair, 45, of Williston in July 2019.
George, through his defense lawyer, has apparently told the state he is willing to offer information to law enforcement authorities, court records note.
Vermont State Police in court affidavits paint a picture of George having first-hand knowledge of the Hinesburg homicide, a Colchester burglary in which the gun used in the shooting was stolen and possible drug cases.
State police and prosecutors have alleged Auclair’s execution-styled homicide was orchestrated by his estranged wife, Angela Auclair, who also is George’s mother.
George, 34, formerly of Monkton, has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to a series of state charges, including first-degree murder.
Angela Auclair, most recently from Bristol, has pleaded not guilty to state charges of aiding in the commission of a felony and obstruction of justice. She also has denied four counts of violating conditions of release.
George was sentenced in federal court in November to serve more than eight years in prison for being a five-time convicted felon in possession of a firearm — a stolen 12-gauge shotgun. As part of the plea deal a second charge of possession of a stolen 9-mm Beretta was dropped. It was the gun used in the killing of David Auclair, who grew up on a farm in South Burlington near the Shelburne town line.
George talked with state prosecutors in August 2020 about a possible plea deal, before COVID-19 slowed court proceedings and stopped trials in state courts, records show.
Let’s make a deal
With that federal gun case out of the way, George now appears willing to discuss a plea deal in the murder case, but much of what is being negotiated is happening during closed court proceedings and secret filings.
Lawyers, retired judges and court observers are unable to recall a similar secret action in Vermont in the last 50 years.
In a recent one-page decision, the Vermont Supreme Court agreed to allow George and the prosecution to file legal briefs confidentially. The high court said a trial court level judge agreed that the offer made by George would be “non-public pending this appeal.”
It is unclear what has been appealed, but the trial court judge and the supreme court don’t want it made public for now.
The Vermont Supreme Court last month issued an unpublicized order asking why oral arguments should be closed to the public. Since the public, including the press, were not alerted there was no apparent advocate for transparency.
The high court sided with the defense in its claim that public oral arguments would undermine the trial court’s order prohibiting disclosure of the offer made by George.
The office of Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George took no position on opening or closing the hearing to the public, the high court wrote.
“The sole issue in this case is whether the state may disclose the substance of the proffer and the parties’ briefs refer or cite directly to the proffer transcripts,” the high court said.
The four justices also ruled the high court’s own recording of the proceedings would be unavailable to the public at least until after a final decision was reached, the court ruled.
George’s criminal record includes five felony convictions, and he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms.
Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels was able to get U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss to seal the sentencing memo because it showed a troubled upbringing for George, outlining graphic physical and mental health issues.
George possessed the stolen shotgun at his home in Monkton on Aug. 2, 2019. The shotgun was stolen from a camp in St. Lawrence County in upstate New York about April 2019, along with several other firearms, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported.
The 9-mm Beretta was one of three firearms stolen the night before the homicide from a home in Colchester, state police said in court records.
It was while George was trying to resolve the two federal gun charges that Desautels noted in that his client and his state lawyers were trying to work a deal on the murder charge.
“Mr. George and his state court attorneys are negotiating with the state prosecutor a potential resolution of the state charges,” Desautels said in a written motion.
According to police, Angela Auclair set up a dinner for her estranged husband and a mutual friend at a Colchester restaurant the night before the killing.
While at dinner, her boyfriend dropped off George near the Colchester home of the dinner guest, who later returned home to find the burglary, court records show.
The following day David Auclair was lured by a late-night phone call to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot off Gilman Road in Hinesburg. Auclair was shot nine times, Vermont State Police said.
George, while serving his federal sentence, remains at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport so he can prepare for his state trial.
Auclair is held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
The obstruction charge maintains Angela Auclair instructed at least one witness in the case to lie to investigators for her, police said.
