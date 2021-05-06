Hinesburg residents bundled up and took to the town’s neighborhoods and streets to participate in Vermont’s annual Green Up Day.
Selectboard chair Phil Pouech is the coordinator of Green Up Day in Hinesburg.
Pouech said that he is happy this Vermont tradition persists in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, as picking up trash outside lends itself well to social distancing.
Pouech said that he does however miss the opportunity Green Up Day has given Hinesburg residents to all come together as a community in past years.
“We always had a community lunch at noon at the town hall. We would get 50-75 people. Last year we stopped doing that. This year we’re not having it. Maybe we’ll do it again next year,” Pouech said.
When asked to share a Green Up Day memory, Pouech said that many years ago, someone found a lockbox.
“They brought it to the town hall, and we got the news out here and everything. Turns out, it was from a robbery in Shelburne that happened a year prior. Only papers were found inside,” he said. “We used to have a contest for the craziest thing found on Green Up Day.”
While it might not be the craziest, perhaps the most endearing find from this year came enclosed in a letter from Hinesburg residents Nancy and Steve. According to the letter, Nancy and Steve had never participated in Green Up Day before. They were taken aback by how much trash they found and committed themselves to pick up everything in sight on their Green Up route.
Everything including a twenty-dollar bill that Nancy enclosed in a handwritten letter to Pouech.
While some participated in Green Up Day for the first time this year, others have been doing this for years. Kristy McLeod and her husband Carl Bohlen were stationed at the Hinesburg Town Hall in the morning checking people in, signing them up, marking off their destination and handing out bags.
“I started when I was in high school back in 1970 during the first one,” McLeod said.
The couple has been checking people in for 10 years, and still go out on their own to collect trash on Green Up Day.
“We’ve done it through the years and we always did it with our kids when they were growing up. It became a tradition,” said McLeod.
Bringing her kids out to help on Green Up Day is also a tradition of Darcie Mumley of the Hinesburg Conservation Commission. Before Green Up Day, her kids are always excitedly asking “Where are we gonna go clean up?” Mumley said.
At 8 and 10 years old, Mumley said her kids understand the concept of Green Up Day. “But even when they were really little and didn’t understand the concept, they still liked cleaning up trash. And they’re really good at it!” Mumley said.
Mumley and Bob Hyams, also of the Hinesburg Conservation Commission, were fulfilling their commission duty of staffing the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center in Hinesburg. People came to drop off loads of trash of all sizes on the day of. A couple even had to back up towards the pile to unload.
Hyams has been participating in Green Up Day for 15 years and called it a wonderful Vermont tradition.
“In other states, people clean up trash for community service. Here, people haven’t even committed any crimes and they’re cleaning up the roadsides,” Hyams said. “People are finding more hazardous materials. Bottles filled with spit from people chewing and hypodermic needles. It didn’t use to be that way,”
Mumley said that she has never stumbled across these things with her kids, as they tend to stay in neighborhoods. McLeod and Bohlen make a point to suggest safe areas to collect for people who bring their children to help.
“And let’s not forget the masks,” said Hyams when asked about trends in collected items.
Driving through Hinesburg, one will notice all the green trash bags busting at the seams lining the streets. In the days following Green Up Day, people from the town of Hinesburg go around collecting the bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.