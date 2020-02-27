Logger. Storyteller. Writer. Master of backwoods similes and metaphors. Bill Torrey had around 65 people laughing as he recounted stories of his years in the Vermont woods.
It seems every time – and there have been many – that Torrey avoided injury or worse, gained some new cuts, scrapes, sprains and bruises, he almost always collected a tale – and the taller the better.
In Torrey’s career as a logger, humor was not just the best medicine; it was also the best protection.
He chronicled tale after tale where he avoided maiming, working at what he said may be the most dangerous job. His oral resume included stories about being catapulted or jumping from trees with a running chain saw, only to end up with bruises, sprains, dislocations and another hilarious yarn.
“I can’t remember a time as a kid growing up when I didn’t want to be in the forest,” Torry told his attentive and chuckling audience Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Hinesburg Town Hall. “That led me to want to be in the forest as a job.”
When he was 16, he talked his mother into loaning him $250 to buy a chainsaw and his career was launched. His first saw was a McCulloch ProMac 55. He said, “I beat that saw like a rented car.”
While he was still in high school, he got his first job logging – and flirting with danger. He was cutting in thick forests where the trees were “growing thicker than hair on a boar’s ass.”
Sometimes when he felled a tree it didn’t completely fall. He would run up the tree with his running chain saw, cutting off the limbs. “I got to where I could perform a fairly good rendition of 148-pound squirrel.”
From hired to higher education
Torrey did a short stint at vocational logging school in Maine, but he and his partner were cutting more wood than the rest of the class combined. He was unimpressed with his classmates: “If brains were sunshine, they were sitting in the shade.”
Torrey and his partner returned to Vermont where they eventually got a logging job with Glenn, “a tall gangly guy ... so tall he could hunt geese with a long rake.”
They supplied all their own saws and other logging equipment, so that Glenn could hire them as subcontractors and avoid any liability or workman’s compensation insurance “because as he pointed out – we probably wouldn’t need it anyway.”
But, for Torrey and his partner, every day was a picnic, even though some days it was so cold he’d “be shaking like a dog trying to pass a pinecone.”
After working and learning a lot from Glenn, Torrey grew bothered by some of his boss’ practices, which he said did too much damage to the land they were logging.
He decided, “I don’t want to be in a street fight with the forest.”
And Torrey went to work as a logger for himself.
“I was just trying to prove that you could still make a living in the woods, just barely, by cutting through commercial type stands and doing nothing but just improving the forest,” he said.
A hairy-raising experience
“So that’s how I started out,” said Torrey. “For many years, I had a firewood business.”
On one memorable occasion, he had a call for firewood. He set out with a truckload with his dog Wolfie.
When he got to the address there was a couple standing at the foot of the driveway next to a beat-up pickup truck.
The customer (who Torrey called Harry for his appearance and because the story is a hairy one), was about 6 foot 3 with greasy, scraggly, brown “hair, beard – and teeth.”
The girlfriend? “Let’s just say they were a matched set,” Torrey said. “You could use her to cure hiccups.”
Looking up the driveway, Torrey could see in the snow that vehicles had tried to drive up the man’s driveway and had to stop. “I said, ‘I’m not making it up that driveway with all that snow on it.”
The hirsute anti-hero of Torrey’s tale would have none of that and with much invective, vituperation and cussing, Harry insulted Torrey’s euphemism.
After Torrey was unsuccessful in his several tries to make it up the driveway, Harry reached in the window and grabbed Torrey.
At this point the “80 pounds of muscle and bone” that was Torrey’s best friend Wolfie bit Harry who yanked his arm back out and fell in the snowbank.
Beating a hasty retreat
Torrey decided this was a good time to leave and he and Torrey lit out “leaving Harry and his beloved standing in the middle of Route 15 screaming, yelling and making crude hand gestures.”
Harry jumped into his pick-up truck and chased Torrey into Essex Center and into store where Torrey saw a police officer he knew parked. In front of the officer, Harry called Torrey and his dog names and told him he was going to find out where he lived and “get” him and his dog.
“My dad always taught me, life’s a lot easier when you plow around the stumps,” said Torrey. “But you don’t threaten a man’s dog.”
“I already know where you live,” Torrey told him and insulted Harry’s ancestry.
Harry stormed out of the store screaming insults concerning recreational breeding and drove off.
Torrey went out to his truck, hugged his dog and drove home.
When he got home Torrey’s wife said that “a man named Harry had just called saying he wanted to pay me, if he just knew where I lived. And she told him.”
Torry said he “packed heat” for a couple of weeks until he saw a newspaper story about how Harry had been arrested for robbing a bank. “With a BB gun.”
For more than 25 years, Torrey was the primary logger for the Hinesburg Town Forest. He has won four Moth Story Slams and written two books – “The Ta Ta Weenie Club” and “Cutting Remarks: Forty Years in the Forest.”