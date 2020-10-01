A member of the Hinesburg Selectboard resigned Monday night, Sept. 28, an hour before a special meeting — in which he was to be censured — began.
The remaining members still voted to censure him.
Jeff Tobrocke, who was elected to the board in March, sent emails to Town Administrator Renae Marshall and board member Mike Loner that the four remaining members considered “threatening and accusatory,” the motion to censure said.
The vote to censure was unanimous, with Tobrocke not voting as he was absent from the meeting.
“You have no clue about racial issues and your insensitivity is an indicator of your white privilege,” Tobrocke wrote in an email to Town Administrator Renae Marshall on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Marshall has accepted a new position in Colchester, she will serve as deputy town administrator. She announced this on Sept. 16, just days before Tobrocke’s email.
Tobrocke said Marshall didn’t understand the issues and that she would fail in Colchester as the Town Manager with her “racist viewpoint.”
“I will share my views with the Colchester town government, as I pay taxes there as well,” he wrote.
Tobrocke is a property owner in Colchester.
Although she felt the recent interaction with Tolbrocke “crossed a lot of lines,” Marshall said her resignation had already been announced and had nothing to do with this exchange.
“This resignation is about moving on. It’s a good professional opportunity for me.” Marshall said she leaves the position “with mixed emotions. I’ve truly been honored to serve as Hinesburg town administrator.”
Tipping point
In his resignation letter, Tobrocke said, “In our last meeting multiple members of our group spoke to their distrust, unease and fear of police presence in schools and in our community.”
He said Black students reported riding the bus rather than driving to Champlain Valley Union High School because they fear the Hinesburg police.
“Our police chief is anti-BLM. He has stated in a selectboard meeting that he does not feel the town should adopt any statement that publicly supports Black Lives Matter,” Tobrocke wrote. “Students and parents are uncomfortable with police presence at HCS and CVU.”
“At a time when towns across the country are looking at appropriate policing levels and budgets, our out of touch town leadership has added an unneeded officer at huge expense,” Tobrocke wrote.
He said he could not continue to represent a town “that attempts to diminish the voices of the marginalized and promotes increased policing over policy reform.”
After the selectboard voted to censure Tobrocke, members voted to accept his resignation.
An unimaginable end
Marshall has worked in Hinesburg’s town government for more than 13 years. She became town administrator in 2017.
She said she never thought her job would end like this.
Tobrocke called Marshall “daft” in the email and criticized her for supporting Loner — and asked if she knew what “daft” meant.
“Your continued support of Mike Loner is appalling in this climate to curb police violence and move toward a more fair and just society. You are a pariah in our work to make this a country based on democracy,” Tobrocke said.
Tobrocke objected to the sharing of some information from a state Racial and Social Equity Committee that Loner is a member of.
He concluded the email to the board: “I AM DISGUSTED.”
After being contacted for comment, Tobrocke issued a press statement via email Tuesday afternoon, in which he said, “I recognize the email I sent to the town administrator was harsh and the strong tone was not appropriate or necessary to effectively communicate my concerns. However, I felt a strong emotional reaction to the continued subjugation of the voices of marginalized people in our community.”
“I know Jeff is very passionate. I can appreciate that and I think that’s a good viewpoint to throw into that discussion,” board member Jeff French said. “But the response was thoroughly beyond out of line.”
Board member Merrily Lovell said Tobrocke had previously sent emails to people that were intimidating and threatening. “But this was even worse. It was shocking. It was not something that you would expect from a selectboard member.”
School resource officer and police controversy
Loner said he is a member of both Hinesburg’s Racial and Social Equity Committee and a statewide Ethnic and Racial Disparities Group.
He said the Hinesburg group had discussions about school resource officers and he offered to share some of the work the state group had done, “which includes having a conversation on the impact and the effect or lack of effect and negativity on having the school resource officer in schools,” Loner said.
The information is shared on a Dropbox that Marshall set up.
“Jeff asked me to remove that and remove that list of resources,” Loner said.
Loner said he emailed the Hinesburg group and said that one of the members had asked to have the information removed because they felt it was inappropriate.
“He probably doesn’t believe it, he and I share similar views on this topic,” Loner said.
He said for Tobrocke to have criticized Marshall who was “a leader of our town” and to have threatened her new job was “beyond words.”
Marshall said the one document Tobrocke had objected to was not going to exclusively determine the direction of the work of the committee.
“Everyone had the ability to add information to share with the group,” she said.
Now, Selectboard Chair Phil Pouech said the board is hoping to hear from anyone from Hinesburg who wants to suggest someone who could be appointed to the empty position – or who wants to nominate themself.
