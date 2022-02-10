Three new projects are on the horizon in Hinesburg — two that could have a significant impact on the town’s village and another on the town forest.
On Groundhog Day, the selectboard gave unanimous approval to hire a landscape architect for a plan to develop Lot 1, which the board hopes will eventually become the town’s bona fide town green.
Also, in the village, the board approved by a 4-0 vote to apply for a grant to kickstart a construction project to build 24 more affordable senior living units at Kelley’s Field. Board member Dennis Place recused himself because he is chair of the development review board.
This will double the number of affordable senior living units in Hinesburg, director of planning and zoning Alex Weinhagen said.
In the first step toward building the Kelley’s Field units, the board greenlit an application for a $605,000 Vermont Community Development Implementation Grant. Hinesburg will just be a pass through for the funds, which will go to Cathedral Square and Evernorth, the project’s managers.
“As a town, I think this is something we should be all in on,” board member Phil Pouech said.
Tyler Labrie of Evernorth said the cost to the town would just include staff time for work on the project and legal fees. The total town expense should be less than $5,000.
Cindy Reid of Cathedral Square said her organization will manage the apartments when they are built. They hope to start construction in October and open the following October.
“We appreciate the town’s support for this desperately needed expansion as housing prices climb,” Reid said. “Even though we don’t have a preference list, we try to let local people know about this opportunity kind of first to serve as many local people as we can.”
She said they have already started a list of people interested in the apartments.
The cost of the project is projected to be around $9.1 million.
Town green
The town has received two bids to turn Lot 1, the large grassy area behind the fire and police departments, into a town green — one for $12,600 and another for $4,000.
Town manager Todd Odit suggested American Recovery Plan Act funds or budget surplus could pay for developing a plan, but Pouech said he was less concerned about how the plan is paid for and more concerned about getting it done.
“Let’s go ahead and get the proposal done and the plan put together so we’re ready to move forward,” Pouech said, adding the town has been talking about this for 10 years.
Chair Merrily Lovell was disappointed that neither of the quotes came from local landscape design firms.
“I don’t think we need a fancy firm with people in Australia and Boston and Colorado who have worked in big cities. I don’t think we need a big firm like that,” she said.
She also advocated for planting a few trees, putting in some benches “and maybe a gazebo” and waiting five years before getting a professional landscape design done to see how the area develops, saying there were going to be a lot of changes in that area.
But board member Maggie Gordon argued that planting trees without a plan could mean those trees might need to be cut down later when the town decides what it wants for a green.
Besides a gazebo, other amenities selectboard members suggested included playground equipment, a climbing wall, an ice-skating rink and a splash pad.
Using an expected planning and zoning department budget surplus would be a good way to pay for a professional plan, Pouech said.
“I think this is a small project,” Lovell said. “We don’t need Frederick Law Olmsted.”
Board members lent unanimous support to move forward.
$100,000 for town forest
The board also voted unanimously on a memorandum of understanding with the Vermont Land Trust as the Hinesburg Town Forest is set to grow by 291 acres this month as the town closes on the so-called Carse family parcel.
As part of managing the expanded town forest, Hinesburg will get $100,000 to pay for expenses such as parking improvements or erosion control.
In addition to grants of $300,000, fundraising efforts raised another $120,000 to reach the $420,000 needed to buy the property.
The town reached its goal in December with more than two months to spare.
“The community was really generous in donating money. The foundation really wants to support this project because you all have really cared for a wonderful resource,” Bob Heiser of the Vermont Land Trust said. “It’s great the community has supported it in such a wonderful way.”
The purchase will grow the Hinesburg Town Forest from 834 to 1,125 acres. The town also has the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest of 301 acres.
Pat Mainer, chair of the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee, told the board, “We are really a lucky town to have two town forests.”
