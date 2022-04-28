The Hinesburg Police Department is down to three full-time officers after Chief Anthony Cambridge last week announced that three cops had accepted job offers at neighboring departments, further complicating the future of the town’s police department.
Brian Fox, an officer with Hinesburg, accepted a position in the Williston Police Department, while officer Dan Eickenberg and Sgt. Caleb Casco are headed to Shelburne.
Eickenberg previously served in the Shelburne Police Department for more than 30 years before moving south to Hinesburg just four months ago.
“All those employees left for significantly more money than what Hinesburg has been paying,” Todd Odit, Hinesburg’s town manager, said. “Regardless of the number of full-time officers that we settle on, we will not be able to attract anyone at the rates we had been paying.”
Along with Cambridge, officers Frank Bryan and Jeremy Hulshof are now the only full-timers remaining, Odit said.
The departures mark another setback for the department. After voters in March narrowly voted down the department’s $815,483 budget, 431-484, officials with the town and department worked to cut back that budget in hopes one could pass before a July 1 deadline.
After the budget’s defeat, officials crafted a new plan that kept six full-time officers as well as a part-time administrative assistant but cut back on salary and benefits by roughly $10,000, reducing the overall budget to $800,491.
That figure dropped, however, after continued pushback from residents, who argued that the first revised budget amounted to the town ignoring the will of the voters. On April 13, the town selectboard OK’d another budget that was nearly $40,000 less than what was originally proposed Town Meeting Day.
During that time, Hinesburg offered to help provide coverage and overtime detail as needed while the Shelburne Police Department — also facing severe staff shortages — struggled to maintain services.
“Just want to let you guys know both myself and the (police department) are here if you need anything,” Hinesburg Chief Anthony Cambridge said in an email, obtained via a records request, to Shelburne Police Chief Michael Thomas “(But) given our budget issues I assume (the Hinesburg Police Department) is also headed into rough waters.”
The blow to staff in Hinesburg means that starting on or about May 1, the department will only have coverage from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Cambridge said.
“We will be contacting the Vermont State Police to cover any remaining calls that our department isn’t open, including overnight on-call hours,” he said.
The state police will only respond to violent crime and extreme emergencies, but response time is not guaranteed. Like Hinesburg and Shelburne, the state police also face staffing shortages and have told departments not to rely on them for coverage.
After the news of the departures, the town selectboard met Friday, April 22, to approve the original revised budget — set at $800,491 — as well as warn the vote for May 24, when voters will be able to vote at the polls. Residents can also vote early.
But while the budget is set, Odit and Cambridge will have to “decide within the parameters of the approved budget how to staff the department.”
“Everything’s out the window at this point,” Odit said. “I’m not even sure that that budget now can support six officers. It all depends on being able to attract someone with what their salary demands are. Basically, the positions that are being vacated just got more expensive.”
The goal, they said, is to try to reduce the number of one-person shifts. The future of overnight coverage, meanwhile, is unclear.
The administrative assistant position now must be cut, while the per diem budget is going to be “very minimal,” Odit said.
The two officers who left were making less than $30 per hour, Odit said, while Casco was making $35 an hour. The town’s hourly rate for patrol officers has already been increased to above $30 per hour.
The news prompted some selectboard members to discuss the possibility of regionalizing neighboring police departments, an idea that was been informally discussed among officials with the Hinesburg and Shelburne departments.
“Not to beat a dead horse, but it’s been mentioned a lot: regionalization or whatever it might be,” selectboard member Mike Loner said. “I hate to bring it up again, but it just seems all we’re going to be doing over the next decade is trading officers back and forth with whoever gets the biggest bonus, and I just don’t know if there’s enough people out there in the work force to staff all the police departments in the area. I don’t know how and when, but I think it’s time to have a really serious conversation with other towns (because) we’re just competing against our neighbors.”
The priority for the time being, other members said, has to be getting a budget approved before July 1, because it would take at least “a year to figure out and implement — it’s not a thing that’s going to happen in a few months,” Odit said.
“The discussion on regionalization is something we certainly should have, no question about it, but that ain’t going to happen before we need to pass a budget,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said.
