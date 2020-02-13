Name: Thomas Ayer
Education: Graduated CVU, 1991, Attended St. Michael’s College for 2 years
Occupation: Superintendent and co-owner of Cedar Knoll CC
Term: 2 years
1. How do you make sure people are being heard? How do you surround yourself with diverse voices and opinions?
The Selectboard is very open to listening to the people we represent. In fact, I wish more people would chime in about local issues, especially the budget. We have our own opinions on issues and those opinions can either be supported or changed based on public feedback. Our phone numbers, e-mail addresses, meetings, and even Facebook pages are all ways our constituents can reach us but most people tend to share their thoughts with me face to face. What’s great about serving in a small town is meeting and talking to people in daily life. I am also fortunate to interact with many people through my job at Cedar Knoll CC. Some people are comfortable speaking in public settings but others prefer to bend your ear when the cameras are off. Regardless of how people reach out to me, I think it’s important to give their thoughts equal weight.
2. How do you maintain the balance of being fiscally conservative and while still providing the services people in the community need?
The budget had become challenging over the past several years. We need to balance the expectation of services, the goal to attract and retain high quality employees, and annual increases with the community’s ability to pay. I think it’s a valuable exercise to look at municipal spending every year through the budget process. The Board has done a good job of identifying the needs of the Town while negotiating where cuts are warranted. We pay taxes like everyone else and aren’t eager to pay any more than is necessary to operate the Town. With that said, the municipal budget is roughly 25% of our overall tax bill. The other 75% is the education tax. The services we are able to provide are a very good value.
3. At the end of your term, what will look different because of the work you have done?
My time on the Board has been full of accomplishments for Hinesburg. Some of the more recognizable things are the new drinking water facility, the Police Station, and Highway Garage. I am of course most proud of the Bissonette Fields. It was an incredible volunteer project led by some of the most intelligent, capable, and dedicated people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. We were able to build a top notch facility with very little impact to tax payers. I think the culture and feeling about Town government has improved as well. For a number of years some people in Town felt like their voices weren’t being heard. I have made it a goal to appoint diverse board and commission members. Any group of citizens bringing wide ranging opinions to the table will result in valuable conversations and sound decision making.
4. How would you have the selectboard respond to the wastewater facility’s issues?
The wastewater issue is very challenging. The federal government has mandated a strict new TMDL for municipal wastewater systems. We all want clean water but ultimately all of the wastewater systems that flow into Lake Champlain contribute just 3-4% of the phosphorus identified as a pollutant. Meeting the new limit will basically require an entirely new system.I think we have been doing the right thing by planning for the upgrade but also involving our state representatives in the conversation. It was important to have several of our Chittenden County representatives face to face at a recent Selectboard meeting where we expressed our concerns about the new requirements and how we pay for it.. Keeping Hinesburg’s plight front and center at the Statehouse will be key in identifying funding sources to help defray the cost to our ratepayers.
5. What do you think Hinesburg should do about ambulance service and why?
I think a contracted ambulance solution is the best choice for Hinesburg right now. I base my opinion on several factors including our stellar First Response, short response times from neighboring ambulance services, financial barriers of a brand new service, full time staffing, and the redundancy of another service with a low call volume. There are of course many more issues to address and many details within each. The most important consideration is patient care. Now that fast, high quality, and dependable patient care has been assured we have time to fully explore a Hinesburg ambulance for the future. I have been promoting shared municipal services with other towns for several years. I think Vermont is already moving in that direction. If Hinesburg grows, we will be prepared with the information we’ve collected and the tax base to help pay for it if establishing our own service is warranted.
6. As a member of the selectboard, what would you do about the lack of development income Hinesburg has experienced recently?
Our Town Plan calls for a reasonable amount of growth, especially in the village. We have built infrastructure expecting growth that has not happened for various reasons. That is now driving up the cost of services for existing taxpayers. The lack of drinking water was a significant roadblock. Fortunately the Town has addressed that issue with a wonderful new well and treatment system. With the mandate of the wastewater upgrade, we should size the new system appropriately to accommodate the planned growth. All Town boards should move us in a direction to meet the goals of the Town Plan. Our regulations need to be clear, concise, and predictable. Hinesburg needs to be a welcoming neighbor of well thought out projects.A good working relationship and open communication with developers can result in projects that are mutually beneficial to both parties.