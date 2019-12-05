To the annals of underdog stories, alongside David and Goliath, the 1980 USA Olympic team’s Miracle on Ice, the 1969 Mets, the 2004 Boston Red Sox and other longshot victories, inscribe “Responsible Growth Hinesburg versus Hannaford.”
No matter which side people pulled for in the grocery giant’s quest to build a store on Lot 15 in Hinesburg, Hannaford’s withdrawal from the court case is a victory against amazing odds.
Technically, of course, it wasn’t Hinesburg against Hannaford, because many people from the town wanted the convenience of a large food retailer closer.
But the opposition was organized and had been fighting the proposal since 2010, known as Responsible Growth Hinesburg.
“The cloud has been lifted from Hinesburg’s future. The citizens of Hinesburg who I’ve been working with for eight years have proved that a group of committed citizens can defeat a large corporation,” said James Dumont, the lawyer for Responsible Growth Hinesburg.
He said that these citizens had defeated a multi-national corporation worth billions of dollars.
Hannaford has 182 stores in Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. According to its website, Hannaford, along with grocery store chain Food Lion and its more than 1,000 stores, is owned by Ahold Delhaize, the Goliath in this metaphor.
The Dutch company’s website says it is one of the world’s largest food retail groups with 6,500 stores in 11 countries, serving more than 50 million shoppers each week in the United States, Europe and Indonesia.
Dodging a development bullet
Dumont said that the implications for the future with Hannaford’s withdrawal from the court cases are good for the economy and ecology of Hinesburg. The traffic gridlock that would have been created on an already clogged Highway 116 would hurt property values and that the development would have contributed to flooding and stormwater problems.
Andrea Morgante of Responsible Growth Hinesburg was also pleased to have won the battle, and said the victory means the town has avoided expenses that could have come with water quality degradation from the 36,000 square-foot store and its 137-car parking lot.
“Keeping Patrick Brook and the LaPlatte from being classified as impaired is critically important to the town,” Morgante said. “Their stormwater plan would not meet Hinesburg or state water regulations.”
She said if the LaPlatte had become classified as impaired it would have meant long-term financial burdens for the town.
According to Morgante, the grocery store would have brought a small increase in jobs and tax revenues, but not enough to cover expenses caused by increased traffic and of services that would be required.
“People understand that flooding is only going to get worse in time,” said Dumont. “Lot 15 is largely a wetland and they were going to bring in 7 feet of fill in thousands of trucks.” He said that water runoff “is going to have to go somewhere and it’s going to go into Patrick Brook. Having Patrick Brook overtopping is not in anyone’s interest. We’ve avoided that.”
A ‘significant’ wetland?
In 2013, the Agency of Natural Resources’ Wetlands Program Manager reclassified Lot 15 from a Class II wetland to a Class III and approved filling in the wetlands with gravel. Filling in is not allowed in a Class II wetland.
A Class II wetland is a wetland that provides – to a “significant” degree – at least one of 10 functions, such as water storage for flood water or groundwater protection.
In 2013, Laura Lapierre, the Agency of Natural Resource’s Wetlands Program Manager, changed the designation to Class III. In testimony, she said the wetland where a Hannaford was proposed didn’t provide significant storage for flood water and stormwater runoff and protection for surface and groundwater.
Dumont said that the Agency of Natural Resources said there weren’t high quality wetland species. “But we argued that it had been farmed and after it was farmed it was mowed.”
He believes high quality wetland species such as cattails will return in time if Lot 15 is allowed to return to its natural state.
Steve Giroux of Giroux Body Shop said the property was intended to be developed commercially and he thinks having a Hannaford there would have been good for the town. His mother and aunt own Lot 15. He hopes the controversy isn’t scaring away new buyers.
Would have helped with traffic
“I don’t think it’s as serious as they said, but as a business owner, I’m trying to be as neutral as possible,” Giroux said. “The stormwater system was set up by experts to probably prevent more runoff. The way the town’s growing, we’re going to need something. My wife goes to Hannaford in Williston.”
He said the proposed location of the store off Highway 116 would have eliminated some traffic problems.
Gill Coates of Hinesburg supported the Hannaford project, so he was also disappointed to hear that the grocery chain was pulling out.
“I still feel that Hinesburg was on the losing side because of all the things that Hannaford included in the whole project,” he said.
Hannaford had agreed to make $50,000 of improvements to Charlotte Road, Highway 116 and the Lantman’s Market exit to help with traffic – now the town will have to pay for that, according to Coates.
“Anyone who wants to go to Lantman’s has to go out on 116,” he said, but building a grocery on Lot 15 would have provided options for shopping via Mechanicsville Road and Commerce Street.
“The whole bottom line against Hannaford is: Not in my backyard. The state is losing population. We’re aging. They’re trying to buy people to come in. The whole state is becoming like a national park,” Coates said. “People come to visit, but they really don’t want to be here. They want to be somewhere there’s a cheaper cost of living.”
“I have a problem with demonizing big business,” he said.
Coates objects to zoning and planning requirements which he feels are too subjective: “Anything can be approved. And anything can be turned down.”
Sometimes Goliath turns out to be a gentle giant. And sometimes like Frankenstein he accidentally kills an innocent. Stay tuned.