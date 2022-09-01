The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be interred Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hinesburg Village Cemetery.
Graveside services for Army Pvt. Alevin A. Hathaway will be performed by Ready Funeral Service preceding the interment.
A native of Hinesburg, Hathaway’s unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was reported missing in action Nov. 6, 1944, at age 20. His body was not recovered, and he was declared killed in action Nov. 7, 1945.
Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950 but was unable to recover or identify Hathaway’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1950.
While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that one set of unidentified remains recovered from a minefield south of Hürtgen in 1946, possibly belonged to Hathaway. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950, were disinterred in April 2018 and sent to an Air Force base laboratory in Nebraska for identification.
Hathaway’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3CyEsV0.
