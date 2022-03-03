Nancy Waples of Hinesburg is Vermont’s news Supreme Court judge.
Gov. Phil Scott appointed Waples to the state’s highest court Feb. 25. She has served on the Vermont Superior Court since 2015.
Waples fills the seat previously held by Beth Robinson, who now serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
“As I have said, there are few responsibilities a governor has that are more significant than naming a justice to the Supreme Court,” Scott said. “Character, competence, commitment and chemistry are the qualities I seek when deciding on an appointment. There is no doubt Judge Waples possesses these attributes and will excel on the court.”
Scott said her “perspective and skills will make her an exceptional justice.”
Waples is the daughter of Chinese immigrants who fled the communist revolution in China. Because her parents were unable to immigrate to the U.S. due to exclusion laws, they made their way to Canada. When the exclusion laws were replaced by ethnic quotas, only her father could immigrate to the U.S. and the family was separated for four years.
When they were able to reunite in the U.S., her family earned a living working together in their small Chinese restaurant outside of New York City. Growing up working in her parents’ restaurant, she learned to speak English at the age of 9.
“My parents traveled halfway around the world with literally nothing more than the clothes on their backs to live in a place that didn’t speak their language, where they didn’t have any friends or family,” said Waples. “They came here seeking greater opportunities and longed for a life of dignity and decency. They share my pride in receiving this historic appointment.
“I hope my appointment inspires other people of color to reach outside of their comfort zone and climb the same ladder I climbed, and I will be there to lend my hand.”
After law school, Waples began her career as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. She split her tenure between the appeals bureau and the trial division. She was also assigned to the civil litigation unit, where she represented the district attorney in civil actions.
She also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Vermont. She served in the criminal division in the Rutland office prosecuting general crimes in the southern part of the state. She has extensive trial and appellate experience in both the state and federal courts of New York and Vermont.
She has worked at private firms in Vermont and prior to her appointment as a Vermont Superior Court judge, she served by appointment from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals as the criminal justice act coordinator for the District of Vermont, through which she oversaw the panel of private attorneys assigned to represent the indigent clients in federal criminal cases.
In addition to other civic activity, she has served as president of the board of Spectrum Youth and Services, president of the Vermont Youth Orchestra, public relations chair for the Lake Champlain Junior League and volunteered in clinics and provided translation services to the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program.
A graduate of the College of William and Mary, she earned her Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law.
She is married to Greg Waples and they have two sons currently studying law in New York City.
