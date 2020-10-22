Hinesburg voters have a big question to answer this election: Should the town start its own ambulance service?
After more than a year’s worth of discussions, the Hinesburg Fire Department has made its case for the new service and now it’s up to voters.
In 2019, St. Michael’s Rescue told town officials it would stop its free ambulance service on July 1 of this year, bringing an end to more than 50 years as Hinesburg’s primary response.
In June, St. Michael’s Rescue offered to extend its services to Hinesburg for one more year for about $11,000, said Hinesburg’s Assistant Fire Chief Eric Spivack.
The rescue squad has seen an increase in its call volume in recent years and was worried about the amount of time its student responders were spending on calls and away from their studies, said Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber.
Hinesburg, according to Barber, has been preparing for the squad’s decision to stop service for years.
“The fact of the matter was that someday, they weren’t going to be there, and we needed to plan ahead,” Barber said. “I think the Fire Department’s very progressive in that arena.”
In March, voters OK’d the town in a voice vote to contract ambulance services until a permanent decision is made.
In what is quickly turning from weeks to days, voters will decide whether to create and manage its very own ambulance service.
If voters say yay, an ambulance budget will be created for inclusion in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal next Town Meeting Day.
The earliest Hinesburg could see its own ambulance would be in July 2021, Barber explained.
Starting an ambulance service comes with a couple of costs — buying an ambulance, of course, and filling it with equipment.
Spivack said that Hinesburg has both of those costs covered. Benefactors Terry Wilson and Nancy Anisfield have offered to purchase the town’s first ambulance.
And after grabbing existing equipment from the fire department’s current medical response truck “Med 100,” the department should only have to spend about $1,000 to outfit the new rig, Spivack said.
As for staffing, he said the town already has a full-time firefighter/EMS in its current budget.
All full time EMS workers and per diem workers would be included in the ambulance budget, Spivack said.
The fire department has space to house an ambulance in its existing building, Barber said. For the time being, the department would borrow an ambulance through mutual aid when its own was in for an oil change or repairs, he said.
The eventual goal, though, is to buy a second ambulance as a backup. Barber said there may be enough money from the sponsors to buy a refurbished ambulance.
Having an ambulance service in town would cut down on response time, Barber said. It took St. Michael’s Rescue an average of 22 minutes to respond to Hinesburg calls from its Colchester location, Barber said.
Hinesburg’s own first responders have an average 7-minute response time, he said.
In its first year, an ambulance service would cost the town — with service to St. George — about $186,315.80, according to an Oct. 13 estimate on the town’s website. The owner of a $300,000 home would spend about $89 more in taxes.
Contracted services to Hinesburg and St. George would cost about $53,000 in the first year, Spivack said. Hinesburg would still pay dispatch fees.
But Barber and Spivack said they believe managing an ambulance service would eventually be cheaper than contracting out. They said the department was conservative in its insurance revenue estimates for an ambulance service. People have asked why the budget numbers have changed over the past year, and Spivack said the original estimate was put together a year ago by Chief Robert Plante of Burlington. That estimate included three full-time employees. The current estimated budget reflects one full-time staff member who would join an existing full-time firefighter/EMT from the current year budget, he said.
“That’s one of the biggest differences,” Spivack said.
“If the answer is ‘Yes, we want to proceed with an ambulance’ we’ll have to take an even harder look at those numbers,” he said. There could still be movement in the numbers, possibly even reducing expenses and hopefully not increasing any.
Spivack said voters aren’t voting on the numbers right now — they’re being asked whether to continue investigating a Hinesburg-owned ambulance service.
“Regardless of whether we get it or not, we’re gonna stay in business. Will it be harder without the ambulance? Yes. Will it be hard with the ambulance? Yes,” Barber said. “I’m certainly hopeful that we get the ambulance because I know the community needs the ambulance.”
Community questions/take
A proposal of this scale has certainly piqued interest in town, people attending meetings and sharing thoughts.
Hinesburg community members, like Bill Schubart, want more information before they can agree to the proposal.
“I’m not against the ambulance per se, I’m more against the process. I just think people are talking past each other on the issue of the ambulance,” Schubart said.
He does not have medical experience but did serve as Chair of Fletcher Allen Health Care.
Schubart’s main concerns center on who would staff the ambulance and what experience they would have; what technology would be included on the vehicle and whether there is a need to “duplicate” fire, police and emergency response for each town between Milton, Burlington and Hinesburg.
“If I were to vote for an ambulance service for Hinesburg, I would want to know about all three of those components,” Schubart said.
Bill Moller also lives in Hinesburg, and said he supports starting an ambulance service. Based on cost estimates, he said he is in a financial position to pay additional taxes because of the service and feels comfortable doing so knowing it could allow for shorter emergency response times.
“If we’re saying that Hinesburg can have its own ambulance service with better response times and it’s something that the Hinesburg Fire Department strongly suggests and understanding that taxes will likely go up. I personally, am of the opinion an additional $27 per year on $100,000 in grand list value for your home is money well spent,” he said.
An informational session on the ambulance proposal and the town’s wastewater upgrade proposal is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.