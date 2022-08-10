Hinesburg selectboard member Phil Pouech has won the Democratic primary for the Chittenden-4 House district to replace longtime Hinesburg Rep. Bill Lippert, who decided not to seek reelection.
Pouech, a 36-year resident of Hinesburg, bested his opponent, Christina Deeley, by some 70 votes. Pouech garnered 563 votes, while Deeley had 493 votes.
Pouech did not respond to a request for comment in time for press deadline.
Pouech has been a longtime community volunteer for years. He’s coordinated the town’s Green Up day for 20-plus years and has served on the selectboard since 2012.
In a Q&A with The Citizen, Pouech said climate change is the town and state’s “No. 1 long-term threat.”
“It threatens our children, grandchildren and future generations,” he said. “Failure to fairly address this issue can undermine everything else we value.”
He also said he hopes to institute more progressive tax structure in the state: “Our reliance on property tax, specifically those taxes on single-family homes and low-income rentals is unfair because property is not always a measure of income.”
“Expansion of the existing homestead property tax relief program is one way to move this forward,” he added.
With Hinesburg set to see a boon in development and population growth in the next 10 years, he said the state needs to “support towns like Hinesburg as they work to address issues around growth and sustainability.”
“The state should provide more financial support as we develop and maintain water and wastewater systems that are more energy efficient and better for the environment,” he added.
