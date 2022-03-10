Jan Blomstrann, the founder and former owner of the energy firm NRG Systems in Hinesburg, announced last week that she would be donating 46 acres of land for a new affordable housing development.
Through a partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust, land just south of the Champlain Union High School in Hinesburg village would be developed into new homes consisting primarily of affordable units. The development would include 100 homes, 60 percent of which will be “perpetually affordable” to households earning less than 100 percent of area median income, according to the housing trust.
“I had the great fortune of working with the town of Hinesburg and its people for more than three decades with NRG Systems,” Blomstrann said in a press release. “The development partners, led by the Champlain Housing Trust, have the track record and expertise to implement this plan. I look forward to the generations of families that will have the profound opportunity to benefit from homeownership. I urge town and state regulators, along with the array of funders needed, to make this new neighborhood a reality.”
NRG manufactures utility-scale renewable energy systems.
The housing trust’s shared equity program allows potential buyers who meet certain financial requirements to buy a house with no down payment and a reduced mortgage.
Additionally, one third of those homes would designated as “deeply affordable through a partnership with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity and its model of sweat equity and volunteer labor,” a program that requires homeowner assistance in building the home, building homes for others or by providing additional volunteer work, according to the housing trust’s website.
To qualify for these deeply affordable homes, households must earn 80 percent or less of the area median income to be eligible.
The remaining homes would be sold at market value.
“This project is consistent with Hinesburg’s plan for village growth and is critically needed to support working families and the Vermont economy,” said Michael Monte, chief executive officer of the trust. “This will be a model project that I hope will inspire other communities across our region and state to prioritize affordable housing development when Vermonters’ need is so great.”
The project would be “pretty big for the whole region, really,” Todd Odit, Hinesburg’s town manager, said. The town’s housing stock is “lacking” to begin with, “so potentially adding these new units is significant.”
But the project still has some hurdles, the biggest being the fact that the town doesn’t have the water capacity to serve the development, Odit said — putting a bit of pressure on the town.
Hinesburg was already in the process of getting a new well permitted and constructed, which will cost the town at least $1 million. The well is necessary for the last phase of construction on the Haystack Crossing development, which features about 180 units on the west side of Route 116.
That development designated 20 units as affordable housing.
This new development would need the well fully online in order to meet water capacity requirements.
“We needed to get that well online anyway, but this adds more importance,” Odit said.
It’s unclear how long that process would be.
“It would be great to have this online by the middle of 2023. I’m not sure if that’s possible, but we’re certainly going to try,” he said.
