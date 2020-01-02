Just before the end of the Hinesburg Selectboard meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after a largely uncontentious evening without much controversy, things took a turn.
As the members prepared to approve a slate of reappointments to the town boards, committees and commissions, selectboard member Jeff French asked if they should have a conversation about an objection that Tom Ayer had raised at a previous meeting.
At the Dec. 12 selectboard meeting, in a discussion about taking Lot 15 off the town map, Ayer had said, “I don’t like to bring this up, but I feel a number of the people on the planning commission at the time were also members of RGH (Responsible Growth Hinesburg). In my opinion, it’s a conflict of interest.”
Lot 15 is where Hannaford had proposed building a grocery store before it pulled out of the court cases over the issue.
There wasn’t a discussion of this point at the earlier meeting, but on Dec. 18 before voting on reappointments, French said, “I heard your complaint and that’s a policy thing so that’s why I put it back out there because I just want everything to be transparent.”
Pulling reappointments
The selectboard voted to reappoint all of the candidates for town commissions and boards, except the planning commission, by a 3-2 vote with chair Phil Pouech, Aaron Kimball and Ayer voting for, French voting against and Merrily Lovell abstaining.
After this vote, Kimball and Ayer proposed voting on individual members of the planning commission, but Lovell, French and Pouech were not comfortable with this.
“Keep in mind - Tom is doing it this way so there is no policy that we need to talk about. We’re either appointing somebody or not. We’re not talking about going through any conflict of interest or reviewing somebody’s performance or affiliations. Tom is just merely saying, ‘I don’t want to appoint these people,’” said Kimball. He said that the members of the selectboard don’t have to give a reason for not reappointing people to commissions, boards or committees.
Pouech disagreed: “We have a policy that says if people want to run again and there’s nobody else bumping into their seat, unless we know of an issue, they get automatically reappointed.”
Kimball said, “I don’t know if that’s so much a policy as much as a practice.”
“No, that’s written policy,” said Pouech.
Kimball argued that they could vote against anyone, they didn’t need to have a reason and they could do it that night.
“I hear what Tom’s saying and if that’s the way he feels that should be addressed, right?” French said. However, he didn’t think they should have the vote against reappointing town committees without giving the members a chance to defend themselves.
Conflict of interest vs. appearance
Lovell said, “If the issue is conflict of interest, I think it would be very valuable for that to be out in the open and to have a discussion because everybody needs to be aware of that if they’re on a committee.”
“I’m a little uncomfortable, too. If there is an issue, which is fine, we should work on that issue,” Pouech said. He said he didn’t like the idea of dealing with the issue without letting town residents know that they were going to review the conflict of interest issue.
“I guess that’s fair, but that’s what we’re doing, we’re reviewing it. I have questions for some of these people as to why they didn’t recuse themselves from certain conversations,” said Ayer. “As I understand it, it was addressed during their commission hearings and they chose not to recuse and I want to know why they chose not to recuse because if we’re putting people in these positions, we found out over the last five or six years, they really matter. And you need to make sure that if you’re on these commissions that you are working on the behalf of the town as a whole and not certain groups or ideals.”
Pouech said, “But if you look at the conflict of interest policy, it sort of talks about personal benefit.”
And Lovell said that in a conflict of interest workshop she attended in Montpelier she learned, “In the end it’s the individual who has to decide whether it’s a conflict of interest, but that individual has to be very aware of the appearance, which can be just as bad as conflict of interest.”
The planning commission has nine members with three members up for reappointment - James Donnegan, Barbara Forauer and John Kiedaisch. As of Jan. 1, there is also one open seat, but with the five remaining members whose terms aren’t ending, it would still have a quorum if all five remaining members attend meetings.
Reached by phone after the meeting, Pouech said he didn’t know where the concern about members of the planning commission belonging to Responsible Growth Hinesburg came from. He said previously he’d raised the question of conflict of interest when Michael Bissonette was chair of the selectbooard and voting on the issue of using money from Vermont Gas Systems for developing Bissonnette Fields.
As previously reported in The Citizen, Bissonette said that he wasn’t receiving any money, so he didn’t recuse himself.
Pouech said it was one of “a couple of times” he has raised the issue of conflict of interest. He said that time Bissonette didn’t recuse himself “and we went on. It’s really up to the individual.”
Both the Hinesburg Selectboard’s first meeting of 2020 and the Hinesburg Planning Commission’s first meeting are on Wednesday, Jan. 8. (Selectboard at 7 p.m. and planning commission at 7:30 p.m.)