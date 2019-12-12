At least 30 people – a larger-than-usual crowd for a Hinesburg Selectboard meeting – showed up in the downstairs meeting room on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Chairs were in short supply, and the room got hot enough that a window was opened on the relatively cold night for early December.
The majority had come to discuss the same item: A hearing on revisions to the official map and zoning regulations regarding public open spaces.
Although this portion of the agenda was about changes proposed to the whole town map and zoning regulations, it quickly became clear that the majority had come to express concerns about Lot 15, the parcel of land where Hannaford had planned a grocery store in Hinesburg.
The grocery chain has withdrawn from court cases over its plans to build on Lot 15, and it appears there will not be a Hannaford in Hinesburg. However, calls and emails to Hannaford’s main office to confirm this were not returned, other than a short email about the company’s withdrawal from the court cases.
Director of Planning and Zoning Alex Weinhagen explained to those gathered how the planning commission is the town department that does “the lion’s share” of the work with zoning and the official map, while the selectboard makes the decisions.
Public meetings are required and important as a way to find out if town citizens support changes being contemplated. The process is designed to get public feedback along the way, he said.
The selectboard can opt not to decide and send it to a town-wide vote, but “typically in Hinesburg we haven’t done that,” Weinhagen said.
The official map was adopted in 2009 along with zoning changes intended to expand the village and areas where the town would allow more mixed use, dense development and facilities like roads and parks.
This is the first update, he said.
Public comments
Before opening the public comment section of the meeting, Weinhagen and Town Administrator Renae Marshall read several emails that had been received on the proposed changes. A couple of these were from owners concerned about how the changes could affect their property.
Some had been sent by people who feel the approximately 4-acre lot should remain designated as commercial property without the town earmarking around half as an area where it would encourage development of a public green space.
Former selectboard member Andrea Morgante began the public comments: “I would like to begin by asking us to remember the floods that we had, the Halloween storm, and how much of the village was flooded. And the fact that there was very little impact to our infrastructure from that flooding. I think that represents a long history of people recognizing that we don’t develop in the floodplain or in the wetlands. Our prior generations didn’t do it and we’ve developed on the west side and the higher and drier ground.”
She objected to a road that is included on the proposed revised map and that was included on the original 2009 version, which suggested that a road could be built to the west that would cross Patrick Brook and possibly the canal.
“We haven’t made good justification for why that road was needed. By including it on the official map we are encouraging development in the flood plain,” Morgante said. “Now we’ve seen here in Hinesburg, in Vermont and all across the country – in the end the water does win out.”
Audience member Sue McGuire spoke against the proposed changes because of a public green space that is indicated on Lot 15 which is indicated as item 34 on a list of future community facility descriptions the planning commission developed and on the map.
“I don’t think that anything to do with part of that property being designated park has anything to do with being pro-park. I think it’s all got to do with being anti-business in a commercial park,” said McGuire. “After you’ve devalued it, anybody that uses any piece of that property has to turn part of it to a park themselves, which is pure extortion.”
Limiting all lots
However, attendee Mary Crane said she would like to see the map and zoning proposal changed so that the maximum building size for Lot 15 would be 20,000 square feet – the same as it is for the remaining property in town. This lot is the last that would allow the 36,000 square-foot grocery store that was proposed.
“I’m not necessarily saying it as anti-business, but we can’t have one giant building there and a parking lot because that was not going to work,” Crane said.
Bill Marks, who also spoke, approves of the proposed zoning regulations and how they set aside wetlands. He agreed with Morgante that “we’re heading for more extreme weather events, more frequent ones.” He said he thought the proposal sets aside the wetlands but allows for smaller businesses.
“I think this simply reflects the reality of what will be permissible. I think it’s a realistic attempt by the town to give everyone notice of what simply can be done,” he said.
Marks doesn’t think there will be another development the size that Hannaford proposed. He said, “They pulled out because they saw the handwriting on the wall and it’s not going to get any easier for that kind of development.”
Weinhagen explained that the map identifies areas the town would like to see developed as public green spaces, but it doesn’t mean the developer has to build the green space – nor that the town has to buy the piece of the property. The developer has “to accommodate” the area designated as green space in their plans. If they don’t and the development and review board turns the project down on this point, the town “has to put its money where its mouth is” and buy the property within a designated amount of time.
The town plan is important for showing that the town has some resolve in these objectives. It shows the plan is “beyond just a piece of paper” and is like “a first option of refusal,” he said.
Plethora of parks alleged
Mary Jo Brace objected to designating half of Lot 15 as a park: “How many playgrounds and fields do we need in a short distance?” She cited existing and planned playgrounds and parks in the vicinity and around the village including 7 acres a quarter mile north of Lot 15 off Mechanicsville Road; the school; behind Lantman’s; behind the Town Hall; the United Church; Geprags Park; and Bissonette Field.
John Little suggested taking Lot 15 off the town map because any non-residential building that goes on the lot will have to have green space.
The map requires about half of the around 4-acre lot to be green space or around 86,000 square feet. The zoning change would require an area equal to 15% of the size of a nonresidential building greater than 6,000 square feet to be green space, so a 36,000 square-foot building would need 5,400 square feet of public green space.
Selectboard Chair Phil Pouech said, if Lot 15 came off the town map, state regulations regarding wetlands would prohibit building on a portion of the lot, particularly now with stricter regulations the state has passed. However, if it stayed on the town map and a buyer wants to develop the commercial portion of the lot, the town would have to buy the portion of the lot designated as public green space.
In a phone conversation after the meeting, Weinhagen said he did not think that even with stricter standards the state would prohibit building on Lot 15 because of wetlands. He thought, if a building the size of Hannaford was proposed and could meet stormwater standards where the water table is so close to the surface, the state would allow it.
Steve Giroux said there are already enough limitations on the lot and that no other lots in town have 40-50% designated as public space.
Less specificity encouraged
Morgante said, “I’d like to see less specificity on that map and recognizing the intention of what we’re trying to do by saying that we need infrastructure in the town, both green and built infrastructure.”
Selectboard member Merrily Lovell said that she wasn’t as concerned about whether there is a park on Lot 15, but about whether it functions as a wetland.
“The reason it wasn’t wet when we had the Halloween storm is because it’s working as a wetland,” she said.
“I thought this would be a hot topic but wasn’t sure how many people would show up. I’m not surprised,” Pouech said. “I just don’t believe this Hannaford development will be repeated in the same way.”
The proposed Hannaford development came to the town “sort of through the backdoor” and it was “contentious from the beginning,” he said: “It’s really poisoned our community, I think, in a way.”
Selectboard member Aaron Kimball made a motion to remove item 34 (which is how Lot 15 is designated on the proposed town map) from the map. The vote passed 3-2 with Lovell and French voting against.
After the vote for the amendment to the proposal, most of the crowd departed, leaving the selectboard wrestling with less contentious issues like town board and commission budgets, a winter sidewalk maintenance policy, health insurance and such.
Someone closed the window that had been opened.