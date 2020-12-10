Justices of the Vermont Supreme Court have unanimously refused to review a case involving deer jacking and allegations of an illegal search, even though three members of the nine members of the nation’s highest court say they got it wrong the first time.
The case stems from an incident in November 2017, in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, involving Clyde Bovat of Hinesburg and reports of illegal hunting.
Game wardens looking through a garage window on his property discovered, among other things, hair and blood from what appeared to be from a deer on the tailgate of Bovat’s vehicle. They then applied for and obtained a warrant to conduct a search.
Bovat was convicted of shooting a deer in violation of Vermont hunting laws and of not immediately tagging the deer. As a result, he was fined $607 and lost his license to hunt for three years, The Associated Press reported.
In an appeal, he argued that the trial court in Vermont should have suppressed evidence from the search warrant. He contended the evidence was obtained improperly, because the game wardens should not have been on his property in the first place.
