The familiar sound of the starting line bell for the United Church of Hinesburg’s annual plant sale joined the list of things missed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mother Nature isn’t quarantined, though, so plants will still need to be put into the ground.
This time around things will be a little different – the sale is going digital. An online store will be created for people to find their flowers and purchase their perennials.
While plans are still in the works, the online store is expected to be live around May 1, and available until May 13. Scheduled pick-ups on Saturday May 16 will be organized, too.
For updates, visit ucofh.org, call 482-3352 or email unitedchurch@gmavt.net.