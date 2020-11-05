Hinesburg will get a new wastewater treatment facility after receiving the greenlight from voters Tuesday. The facility will be built on Lagoon Road where the existing one stands, to be completed around 2025.
Voters OK’d the up to $11.7 million bond ask to fund the new facility by a count of 1,810 to 985, unofficial election results from town clerk Missy Ross show.
The need for a new facility surfaced in 2018, when the town received a discharge permit requiring it to reduce the amount of phosphorus and ammonia in its wastewater discharges to the LaPlatte River.
The new facility will bring Hinesburg to compliance with those regulations.
Engineering firm Aldrich and Elliot advised the town to replace its aerated lagoons with an upgraded system that provides a better degree of treatment with two tanks that improve water quality without the use of chlorine, The Citizen reported on Oct. 15.
The town asked voters to approve up to $11.7 million in spending but believes it will be able to obtain $6.24 million in state and federal grants to help cover the cost, selectboard chair Phil Pouech confirmed. That brings the local cost for the project to an estimated $5.46 million.
The cost will impact users of the town’s wastewater system, who will see an estimated $90 per quarter increase in their wastewater bill, likely beginning in 2025, according to town estimates.
The state will wave all interest and fees on the 30-year bond, said Erik Bailey, the town’s director of utilities and facilities. That will save Hinesburg an estimated $4.5 million in interest payments.
“This is a very unique opportunity to save a lot of money on a project that we really don’t have a choice in the matter on,” Bailey said.
Had the measure failed, the town would’ve faced potential fines for failing to meet discharge requirements, and it could have threatened the existing funding sources, Pouech said.
The new facility will not only reduce phosphorus and ammonia discharge levels, but also size the facility to make increased treatment capacity possible, improve water quality and make the building more energy efficient.
“We’ve been working on this for over two years and there’s been a lot of stress. I feel the pain, I mean, this is expensive in a small user base,” Bailey said. “We’ve been working tirelessly to bring this cost down and we’re pretty proud of what we were able to do.”
