Merrily Lovell felt honored when, three years ago, she was elected to the Hinesburg Selectboard.
She said she worked to serve the individual residents of Hinesburg and the community as a whole, and has enjoyed doing it. She has found the Selectboard members, the Town Administrator and the Assistant Town Administrator to be a respectful, engaged, thoughtful and intelligent group, and said it has been a pleasure to work with them. Her three year term is now coming now to a close.
Lovell feels she still has much to contribute as a Selectboard member and has decided to run again. You will find her name on the ballot on Tuesday, March 3, to run for another 3 year term.
Since she is mostly retired from her career as a high school biology teacher, she has had time to go to workshops, to serve on committees and to do other work. She was on the committee to search for the new Town Administrator, the new Hinesburg Police Chief and the Ambulance Committee, as well as the Clean Water Advisory Committee of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
When the Ambulance Committee was disbanded last summer because the issues were too complex for the committee to resolve, she said she continued to work with Town Administrator Renae Marshall. They with with officials from Hinesburg’s Fire Department and those in surrounding towns to clarify the details involved in having a Hinesburg ambulance or contracting the work out to neighboring towns.
Lovell said she is grateful to have had the opportunity to begin to understand the details of how the Hinesburg government works, and to participate in decisions for the town.
She continues to strive to listen openly to all points of view and thoughtfully come to decisions with the best interests of the residents of the town and the community as a whole in mind, she said.