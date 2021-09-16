Memorial climb
Photo courtesy of Hinesburg Fire Department

On the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Hinesburg Fire Department cadet Ethan White (pictured) and firefighter and EMT Lucy Mathews participated in climbing the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, to simulate the World Trade Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.