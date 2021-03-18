Hinesburg has chosen its first town manager.
On March 10, the selectboard unanimously voted to offer Todd Odit a two-year contract.
Odit is currently the town administrator of Jericho, a position he has held for 11 years. He plans to start the new gig next month.
When he applied for the job, he didn’t know if he would become town administrator or manager — on Town Meeting Day, voters chose the latter. In a press release announcing Odit’s hire, selectboard chair Phil Pouech said the board “felt Todd has the full breadth of experience necessary to manage a complex town like Hinesburg and help us move forward with the town manager form of government.”
Odit, 44, has 18 years of experience in Vermont municipal government experience.
He was assistant town manager in Essex and worked for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns after earning his bachelor’s in environmental policy at the University of New Hampshire and a master’s in environmental law from the Vermont Law School. He also attended the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executives in Law and Local Government program.
After law school, Odit said, he realized, he didn’t want to practice law, serving as a League of Cities and Towns lobbyist instead.
“I learned a lot about municipal government and thought this is really interesting, I can have a big impact on people’s lives in municipal government,” he said.
Now, Odit is looking forward to making sure the town’s new form of government succeeds.
He likes that Hinesburg is a small town but a full-service community with recreation, police, fire, water and wastewater departments — and soon, an ambulance service. Odit’s wife is a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School and the couple has a 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.
He and his family live in Essex and don’t plan to move, but Odit said he wanted to work in a town he could see himself living in and he could see himself living in Hinesburg.
“I really like working in a small town and really getting to know people,” he said.
When not running the town, people might see him and his family mountain biking in the Hinesburg Town Forest, or see him running in the middle of the day.
“I’m really into keeping up my physical health because I find it helps my mental health,” he said.
Other selectboard business
• Pouech was re-elected as chair and Merrily Lovell as vice chair, but only through the last meeting of June, when Pouech will step down. Both were approved unanimously.
Though he is not interested in serving for another full term in the chair’s seat, Pouech will remain on the board and offered to stay at the helm to oversee the town’s transition to a manager form of government, if elected on Town Meeting Day, which he was.
When he vacates the chair position, Lovell will likely take over.
• Board member Mike Loner said the board has received a few letters disappointed about the decision to fly the Black Lives Matter flag outside of town hall.
“From what I’ve heard there’s much more agreement with our choice to fly the Black Lives Matter flag,” Loner said.
Loner said he didn’t see a need for the board to pass a policy about the flying of flags at Town Hall.
It seems the procedure has been set, Loner said. If a group wants to fly a flag, it can request to do so. The board will warn a future meeting discussion about the group’s request and decide.
Lovell said it was great people were noticing the Black Lives Matter flag flying outside of Town Hall. She said ample warning was given of the meeting at which the resolution was made and everyone who attended supported the motion.
“Maybe we should put our agenda up on the flagpole,” Lovell said with a chuckle.
