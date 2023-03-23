Members of the Lyman Meadows condominium association are asking the town to review drinking water rates charged to residents of the village housing complex, arguing that they are paying the same rates for untreated water as regular users who receive treated water.
The condominium complex, built in 1988, gets its drinking water from a well that is owned, maintained and metered by the town, but is not on the town water system. Users on the town’s system have water treated by the town’s nanofiltration system — a low-pressure reverse osmosis method that treats hard water and removes pollutants.
Many residents at the Lyman Meadows complex have had to pay for their own water softeners and treatment systems but say they pay the same rate to the town despite not getting water treated by the town’s treatment system.
“We would like this reviewed, and we would like some sort of action or compensation ... because right now we are paying for services that are not rendered to us, and I liken it to making a car payment (on a car) that I don’t own, that I don’t drive and is not in my possession,” Nicole Doner, a resident of the complex, said.
“We’re paying the same amount as people who live in town, but the quality is not the same,” Sheri Hamlin, another Lyman Meadows resident, said.
The town took over Lyman Meadow’s well shortly after the complex was built to bring it into state compliance, according to selectboard member Maggie Gordon.
“The issue here is, for whatever reason, the town decided to buy the whole system,” town manager Todd Odit said. “Can’t tell you why, wouldn’t have recommended it.”
Water throughout the town water system was untreated for years, but town voters in 2014 approved a $1.5 million bond vote to buy two new wells and install the water filtration system for town water.
“We don’t benefit from that system, but when the rate increase happened, once that system was in place, everyone’s water bill went up, and that’s where it was like, ‘This is not quite fair’,” Lyman Meadows resident Amy Marra said.
Jim Jarvis, another condo resident, said his water and sewer bill after the bond vote increased from $180 a quarter to $260 a quarter. He later installed a water treatment device for $2,500.
“There is a problem here — there is probably an inequity in the background,” he said. “It requires some careful thought and careful analysis before we leap to conclusions.”
Town officials are still reviewing options, Odit said.
Former selectboard member Phil Pouech suggested the town could take over the water system and pay for improvements.
“That’s a possibility and if you think it will be less expensive, that might be something to look at,” he said.
The selectboard discussed possibly looking at how much it would cost for Lyman Meadows to run its own water utility. But residents have said they are not looking to be their own utility and are “looking to be charged equitably for the actual services we use, which are different than the town of Hinesburg,” Doner said.
“We are certainly interested in productive, positive communication with the town,” Hanlon said. “We would like an equitable win-win situation for Lyman Meadows and the town.”
