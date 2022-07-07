It’s hard to write an article on Nate Methot’s memoir about ALS without swearing. Fresh off a June debut, his book, “A Life Derailed: My Journey With ALS,” is full of memories, grief, flashes of humor and bitingly honest reflections on fear, shame and anger. But in person Methot is quick to laugh and drop an F-, S- and BS-bomb with a wry smile.
“If it wasn’t real, if it was a puff piece, it wouldn’t be me,” said Methot, 37, sitting on the back porch of his Hinesburg home where he lives with his parents.
Methot’s memoir largely focuses on the last 12 years of his life, moving in loose chronological order from his first symptoms of ALS at age 25 through his diagnosis just over a decade ago to today.
ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord, causing the loss of muscle control and gradually impacting mobility and the ability to breathe, speak and eat, among other things. While some treatments aimed at lessening symptoms and increasing quality of life exist, there is no cure yet.
How does one come to terms with that prognosis? How does one avoid gazing back at those first symptoms, at that scared 20-something looking for answers, and feeling anger or hopelessness? How does one understand their identity after their favorite activities, hobbies, dreams — what at one point defined them — are no longer possible?
Methot probes many of these questions in his book, sprinkling in reflection with childhood memories of growing up in the Chamberlin neighborhood of South Burlington, playing whiffle ball at his backyard “Dumont Diamond” with older brother, Nick, who died suddenly at age 21, working at his parents’ pizza shop, canoeing Chesuncook Lake and sleeping under the stars.
This narrative rhythm, the bobbing between then and now, pours out smoothly, like the way memory actually feels, at some points hazy, at others in sharp focus. Methot paints that process with seeming effortlessness, reflecting and gaining new perspective as he returns to the past.
But it’s not effortless.
Compiling, editing, writing and rewriting was hard, he said, and the book took almost two years to finish. In some ways it parallels moments in the memoir where Methot slows down and sinks into detail describing how his body moves, every motion and limb he must concentrate on or fear a deadly fall, illustrating for readers that, “unlike most people, I have to actually think about each of those actions,” Methot said.
He writes: “On a regular basis, I find myself unable to do things the old way, the way I learned as a child and never considered again... The way I walk, eat, type, sit, stand and brush my teeth are all entirely outside the norm. Everything about my body, from the way that it looks to the way that it functions, is unnatural. Everything I do has been carefully and sometimes painfully crafted to create function where none should exist. And that function is not guaranteed — an unknowable something is lost every day.”
Methot didn’t set out to write a book about his life, he said.
But as he started writing about 10 years ago, mostly to vent, a vast collection of stories accumulated. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, after Methot had moved in with his parents, filling time became one of his main drivers for writing.
“With varying effectiveness, writing has become therapeutic,” Methot writes. “In attempting to communicate my feelings with the world, I’m forced to determine exactly what they are. I’d never spent so much time in self-reflection. I think I’ve learned a lot. But it has also filled another massive void in my life: it’s given me a sense of accomplishment.”
Not every story made it in — he could write a whole screenplay about his childhood whiffle ball adventures — but as Methot looked at the stories cumulatively, he began to reflect on themes of shame and toxic masculinity, identity and friendship, among others, that seemed to connect individual stories he’d written.
Perhaps one of the book’s starkest themes is Methot’s desire to remain independent and avoid feeling or being vulnerable with others. This reflection, which surfaces as his first symptoms creep in — fingers feeling cold, hands feeling like bricks, legs tiring quicker than they used to — hits harder because of how vulnerable the book is.
But it’s not just the accounts of Methot’s innermost thoughts, his heartbreak or his most painful days. It’s also his familiar tone, his sarcasm and the quintessential Vermont environment. He’s changed the names of people mentioned in the book, but the names of places remain the same, making the memoir feel even more intimate for a reader who calls the Green Mountains home.
Amid all the pain, fear and anger that ripples through the pages, Methot’s fleeting mentions of playing drunk chicken on Saint Paul Street, skiing at Bolton Valley Resort, buying groceries at Lantman’s in Hinesburg and drinking at Rimrocks Mountain Tavern in Stowe feel sort of grounding.
This was on purpose, he said: “It makes it more familiar. It makes it feel like you’re being told a story by a friend.”
Methot’s not looking for pity, nor does he feel the need to paint a rosier picture than exists. But he does hope readers gain a little perspective for how their lives and their problems fit into the world. More than that, he hopes as people read his reflection on regret toward the end of the book, that someone will learn from what he considers his mistakes.
“Don’t just choose what’s right in front of you because it’s easiest,” Methot said. “Try not to let your fears run your life. Ask yourself, ‘Will I regret this?’ That’s more important than momentary fears.”
“A Life Derailed: My Journey With ALS” can be found online and at numerous local libraries and bookstores, including at Barnes & Noble in South Burlington, Phoenix Books in Burlington and Essex and Bear Pond Books in Stowe.
