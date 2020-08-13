It was all over but the counting and Bill Lippert was picking up campaign signs, trying to dodge the downpour Tuesday evening as the primary election was wrapping up.
After a long primary election day that had started before 6:30 a.m., he had just won Hinesburg’s Democratic nomination to the House of Representatives.
He was ready to eat some supper.
Lippert will face Republican nominee Sarah Toscano in the general election in November.
Lippert took 723, or more than 61%, of the 1,174 votes cast for state representative from Hinesburg to the 451 votes cast for Democratic challenger Christina Deeley.
Toscano took 180 (44.78%) of the 317 votes cast on the Republican side to win the right to challenge Lippert in the general election. Toscano’s nearest challenger was Dean Rolland who took 137 votes (34.08%) of the votes cast.
On Tuesday night, Lippert was not thinking of his plans for what he will do in his next term if he wins in the general election.
“Thinking ahead to January is not even in the cards yet. The rest of this session is going to take tremendous work and tremendous energy. The budget is the biggest issue in front of us,” Lippert said.
Lippert has served as Hinesburg representative since 1994. This was the first time he has faced a Democratic challenger for the seat.
He said he hopes to return as the chair of the House Healthcare Committee.
He said that committee has a big job of deciding how to distribute around $275 million in Federal COVID Relief Funds.
Charlotte and the few Hinesburg voters who are in the Chittenden 4-1 District re-elected Michael “Mike” Yantachka as state representative. Yantachka took 977 (86.77%) of the 1,126 votes cast. Blank votes took 140 or 12.43% of the votes Yantachka didn’t get.
