Lewis Creek Association will restore wetlands in Hinesburg

Funding from Watersheds United Vermont and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will help the Lewis Creek Association convert a playing field behind the United Church of Hinesburg back to a wetland.
K. Bellavance will begin construction in July. The restored area will include native vegetation that will support pollinators and other species, while improving water quality.
The water that flows through this area of Hinesburg moves generally from east to west, draining into a ditch north of the church and then into the LaPlatte River, which drains into Lake Champlain at Shelburne Bay. It picks up stormwater from several residential developments, businesses, churches and a portion of Route 116.
This area has been identified in two studies as an important area for water quality improvement. Historic channel straightening, ditching and berming, filling of wetlands and altered flow from stormwater runoff contribute to channel instability.
The area behind the church was part of a larger wetland complex that had been converted to agriculture and then into playing fields. Wetlands are critical to maintaining water quality, allowing water to be naturally cleaned by wetland plants before heading downstream.
Restoring the wetland will help to keep the river from becoming impaired due to phosphorus, which contributes to harmful algal blooms and fish die-offs in Lake Champlain. The water will flow through a more natural channel behind the church and spread out into wetlands planted with native species, before moving on to the LaPlatte.
During construction, Stella Road will be inaccessible for about a week, so culvert replacements can be made to allow the water to pass under the road successfully.
Learn more about the problem and what landowners can do to improve water quality in a brief 17-minute at bit.ly/lca-wq-videos.
Kate Kelly is program manager for the Lewis Creek Association.
