Lantman’s Market in Hinesburg has closed temporarily, and town hall has reverted to requiring masks.
This past Sunday evening, Lantman’s closed earlier than usual because several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
It will reopen Monday, July 16.
Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, general manager Kyle Busier said the market had planned to close at 6 p.m. but they were taking care of a last few customers.
Busier wouldn’t give the number of his employees who tested positive. He said that number is unreliable because medical experts recommend waiting five days after a possible exposure before being tested.
“There’s a lag time with this stuff. The symptoms don’t appear immediately,” Busier said. Just because someone has received negative test results doesn’t mean they haven’t been exposed in the meantime.
Town manager Todd Odit said the front door of the town hall was locked the middle of last week, but people who knock are being allowed in if they are masked.
He said the decision was made because of the substantial spread of coronavirus in Chittenden County.
Odit said the closure of Lantman’s also contributed to the decision. He hasn’t heard of any other businesses or organizations in Hinesburg that have closed.
Selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said another contributing factor was a couple of town employees have young children who are not able to get vaccinated.
Lovell said the restrictions at the town hall would continue until cases go down or vaccinations are approved for children.
The selectboard is still holding in-person hybrid meetings, so people who don’t feel safe can attend remotely, she said.
Busier said the decision to close Lantman’s was taken to keep both customers and employees safe.
It also gives Lantman’s a chance to reset, Busier said. The week will give his employees, who have been working extra hard lately because of staffing issues, some time off. The store, like so many other businesses, has been finding it hard to hire enough employees because of the pandemic.
He said Lantman’s is paying its employees during the time the store is closed.
Busier said his father bought the store around 1988. In all that time, they have never had to close, so closing now was a hard and emotional decision to make.
There has been a store at that location for over 100 years, he said.
Employees have been required to wear masks for the past week, but a decision hasn’t been made about whether to require the public to wear masks when they reopen. Busier said they are listening to state officials for guidance.
“We try to operate with as little risk as possible, but there’s never going to be zero risk,” he said.
