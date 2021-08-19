It may be another six months before Hinesburg finalizes a revision to its zoning to regulate home-based contractors and mechanics.
At the selectboard meeting on Aug. 4, members appeared poised to adopt revisions that have been in the works since 2019, but Kevin McDonald of McDonald Auto Repair and Chad and Arnold Hayden of Whitetail Landscaping and Excavating showed up to point out what they saw as flaws in the suggested modifications.
The town plan Hinesburg adopted in 2017 directs the planning commission to review zoning regulations for contractor yards.
Alex Weinhagen, Hinesburg’s director of planning and zoning, said for a long time the town has had very liberal zoning regulations regarding home-based contractors and landscaping occupations. These businesses are considered important to the town.
But “they also have the potential to pose issues for neighbors and the environment due to the heavy equipment and materials involved, for example back-up beepers, diesel exhaust, piles of stone and dirt,” the planning commission’s report on the amendment says.
McDonald objected to provisions in the changes that require vehicle repairs to be done inside. He said that while the bulk of his business is vehicle repair, he does have people show up with an RV or a trailer that can’t be taken inside for repairs.
Weinhagen said the regulations were crafted with repair work of passenger vehicles in mind and allowed that McDonald had a good point.
The Haydens objected to a restriction that would ban all screening of topsoil.
Weinhagen said this amendment to the zoning regulations arose after neighbors complained that a town landscaper sometimes screens dirt late at night. It’s a noisy process with a good bit of banging.
The Haydens said screening recycles topsoil so it can be reused on another job for such things as septic mound systems, which require a covering of 4 inches, or sewer pipes that need fill. The screening removes rocks and roots.
Buying topsoil is expensive, they said.
The Haydens said, as the regulations were written, it would shut down all mound system construction in Hinesburg.
Arnold Hayden proposed changing the regulations so they would be allowed to screen for only two weeks and only during the daytime.
The board discussed how the two weeks would be designated to account for periods of heavy rain when soil can’t be screened and decided that was something for the planning commission to tackle.
Rather than have the selectboard make amendments that, for example, would allow exceptions to the rules requiring vehicle repairs to happen inside, Weinhagen said the changes are big enough that the planning commission should take another look.
The selectboard is only supposed to make minor changes to proposed zoning amendments, along the order of fixing typographical errors or clearing up language.
The board unanimously approved kicking the regulatory changes back to planners.
Weinhagen said the commission will have to hold meetings and a hearing to revise the regulations, before the selectboard gets another look.
Board member Maggie Gordon endorsed moving back to the planning commission, but she said, “It’s a little disappointing; we started this in the fall of 2019. I think it’s important that we get this right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.