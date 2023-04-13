More than $300,000 in federal funds will go toward the remediation of Beebe Lane, a critical access point to Lake Iroquois that has been a major contributor to polluted runoff into the lake.
Shannon Kelly, the president of the Lake Iroquois Association, said that increasing levels of phosphorus in a tributary passing beneath Beebe Lane has been causing environmental worries for years.
Pollutants like phosphorus can contribute to algal and cyanobacteria blooms, impacting aquatic life and human health.
“There’s also been flooding along the roadway seasonally, and the road just gets to be in terrible shape, so a lot of sedimentation issues coupled with a nutrient loading going into the lake for years,” he said. “The road is pretty important for recreational access pretty much year-round.”
Both organizations have worked cooperatively “to improve the lake’s water quality, educate lake users on aquatic invasives species prevention, and improve community access to a broad range of recreational opportunities on and adjacent to Lake Iroquois,” according to a press release.
The Lake Iroquois Association is a nonprofit focused on the well-being of the lake, while the Lake Iroquois Recreation District is a union municipal district comprised of the towns of Hinesburg, Richmond, Williston and St. George.
The organizations received $320,000 in federal funds as part of fiscal year 2023 congressionally directed spending. The groups worked closely with Watersheds United Vermont, which provided a matching fund, and with the outreach director for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The groups say they plan to use the funds to install stormwater management systems on the roadway to prevent flooding and road washouts, which will reduce pollutants from entering the lake.
The project will also enhance public access to recreational opportunities, according to the press release. Beebe Lane serves as the access road to the 157-acre district property at the north end of Lake Iroquois and provides access to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife boat launch, the district’s public access beach and a nearly two-mile loop of walking trails.
Boating, fishing and swimming on the lake has seen a “marked increase” over the years, the groups said, and noted a 50 percent increase in beach passes from 2021 to 2022.
“LIA and LIRD are grateful for this opportunity to build upon recent successes that includes becoming only the third lake in the state to achieve Lake Wise Gold status and the mitigation of Eurasian watermilfoil,” the organizations said.
