Kory Lee George has pleaded not guilty to three charges in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather five months ago in Hinesburg.
On Friday afternoon, George, 31, of Monkton, appeared at Vermont Superior Court in Burlington, where he denied a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of David Auclair, 45, of Williston.
He also denied charges of obstruction of justice and burglary into a Colchester residence, where he stole a firearm, officials say was used in the homicide.
Deputy State’s Attorney Andrew McFarlin asked that George be held without bail. The U.S. Marshals Service is currently holding George in custody without bail for federal firearms charges related to the case.
Public Defender Margaret Jansch objected to the state’s request that George have no contact with 15 potential witness. She was especially concerned about his having no contact with his new wife Kirsten Stillwell, 18 – Jansch said for “mental health reasons” it would be good for George to have contact.
George told the court he has been seeing a forensic psychiatrist while detained at the Essex County (N.Y.) jail.
McFarlin stressed that it was important for the integrity of the case that the two not have contact about the charges.
Jansch said she believed her client knew about all the witnesses against him, and phone calls into the jail would be reported.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville said initially he would go along with the blanket request, but that it was subject to further review.