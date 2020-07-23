Restaurants in Hinesburg are trying to feed their customers while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.
Will Patten owns Hinesburgh Public House. When the virus first hit, his business transitioned to takeout-only, thinking it would have less demand than with the usual sit-down service. Customers seemed to keep coming back, though, Patten said, so he began to order more supplies.
“People really appreciate the chance to buy food or to not cook at home,” Patten said.
Patrick Mara from the Paisley Hippo said they are offering takeout and to-go orders exclusively.
“It’s made it a lot safer for all of us,” Mara said.
Doug Harper, co-owner of the Parkside Café, is offering inside, outside and curbside service, with slightly altered hours.
Harper said social media has also aided a bit in the restaurant’s continued success through the pandemic.
“We’re just fighting every day to try to get through it,” Harper said.
Papa Nick’s hours have also shifted, according to Kim Dattilio, and offering takeout only.
Just recently, restaurants have been allowed to fill 50% of their in-house capacity. Although Public House has completely sterilized its space, most customers still want to sit outside, Patten said.
Patten started Public House because Hinesburg needed a place for the community to get together, he said.
It is “a place where people can communicate, meet old friends, make new ones, you know,” Patten said.
It has been important for the people of Hinesburg to continue to have a place to gather, whatever that means during a pandemic, Patten said.
“A community is defined by its gathering places,” Patten said.
And it’s more than just a restaurant – he said there is a commission-driven model, and a lot of employees are Champlain Valley Union High School students.
To protect customers, Public House takes everybody’s name when they come in to dine, and follow safety guidelines.
“We keep a record of who was working and who was a guest every day, we wipe down every table between service,” Patten said. “Everything that can be disposable is disposable, everybody wears masks.”
Patten is scared of cases growing in Vermont, knowing that would lead the restaurants to be shut down again.
“It’s the last thing we need,” he said. He’s never seen anything like this pandemic in all his time working in the restaurant industry, but he thinks good is going to come from it.
“There’s a quote that nobody really knows where it came from, but it said, ‘never let a crisis go to waste.’ So, hopefully we won’t let this crisis go to waste,” Patten said.
Public House has to re-negotiate fixed costs, like utilities and rent, instead of unstable variable costs. They are always able to buy less food, and hire less people, according to Patten.
Harper has to purchase a certain amount of food for his restaurant, but that things are constantly changing, so he has been needing to seek out new vendors.
“Every day is a little bit different,” Harper said.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
