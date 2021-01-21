The Hinesburg Selectboard will hold a public informational meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. on Zoom to review its draft general operating budget, capital budget and town meeting warning.
The board must finalize the budget and warning by Jan. 21, and this meeting is an opportunity for citizens to offer input.
While voting for town meeting this year will held by Australian ballot, an informational online public meeting will be held prior to the vote, Monday, March 1, 7 p.m. Residents should submit questions in advance to the town administrator, jdubingrossman@hinesburg.org.
The Hinesburg annual report, which includes details about the budget and town meeting articles, will be sent to the voters in early February and voting will begin Feb. 12.
Candidates who want to run for local office must file a consent of candidate form, available at hinesburg.org. You may also e-mail the town clerk’s office for the form. There are no petition requirements this year.
Submit completed forms to the town clerk’s office before Jan. 25 to be included on the ballot. Offices include three selectboard seats — a 3-year term, a 2-year term, and one year remaining of a 2-year term. Additionally, there are three seats on the Carpenter-Carse Library board; one cemetery trustee, and one Champlain Valley School Board position, with one year remaining of a 3-year term.
Contact town clerk Melissa Ross at mross@hinesburg.org or 482-2281 with questions.
