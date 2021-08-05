Hank White saw the number of local households at the Hinesburg Food Shelf drop during the pandemic, perhaps because of the many food and housing assistance programs born out of crisis, or the broader availability of federal benefits, he thinks. But White, who serves as co-director, expects those folks to return this fall, as relief programs sunset and seasonal jobs end with the last light of summer.
Food insecurity experts across Vermont worry that hunger has not declined despite efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, nor has the stigma really changed. Some officials expect a rise in need as pandemic-era assistance programs sunset, but they also hope that the confluence of mutual aid, federal funding and increased awareness can offer a window of opportunity to break and rebuild charitable food systems.
Expiration dates approach
Gov. Phil Scott lifted all state mandated COVID-19 restrictions in June, starting the countdown to the end of eviction and utility moratoriums, and other stop gaps that kept many afloat during the pandemic. At the same time, many assistance programs, for food, housing and beyond, have ended or are nearing deadline.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food distribution program ended in May. Everyone Eats, a state funded program, bringing meals to Vermonters through partnerships with local restaurants, farmers and food producers, will expire Sept. 30. Similarly, USDA funding allowing Vermont schools to provide free school meals to all kids 18 and younger will run through the upcoming school year but expire in 2022. The list goes on.
That could be one reason food insecurity hasn’t declined, explained Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont. The other side, she said, is as employment increases, folks in need of food and housing assistance now don’t qualify for existing programs such as 3SquaresVT, the state’s nutritional assistance program.
“That’s a fundamental problem that was a problem before the pandemic,” Horton said.
One of Hunger Free Vermont’s major campaigns is to bring universal school meals to every public school in the state. Only about 25 percent of schools offered free meals pre-pandemic, while the other 75 provided a free and reduced lunch option for qualifying families. Before the USDA’s temporary meal program, Champlain Valley School District fell into that 75 percent.
Stigma remains
While food insecurity needs seem to still be in flux, White doesn’t think the stigma attached to asking for help has changed.
“Some people don’t really want to be seen at the food shelf,” White said. But after folks walk through the door, they usually warm up. “We have a friendly bunch here and they enjoy it and good conversations — that helps.”
Others remain hesitant, he said: “They’re ashamed of their situation, I guess.”
Pre-pandemic, the food shelf served 80-100 Hinesburg households a month. Now, they’re at about 50-60.
White isn’t sure why fewer folks accessed the food shelf during the pandemic, whether that’s a sign of good — that they’re finding aid elsewhere — or bad — that they’re hungry and can’t access help.
“We try everything we can think of,” White said. “I don’t know how we get ahold of the people that need to come in but don’t. There’s no list out there that says, these people need food.”
Rob Meehan, director of Feeding Chittenden, expects to see more of a rise in food insecurity into the fall as programs run out of funding and restrictions on unemployment benefits change.
“As far as the numbers game goes, the sad truth is more people are in need of help with groceries” than on paper, Meehan said. But many are deterred by application hoops and stigma, both societal and internalized.
He thinks perhaps public perceptions of food and charity were altered during the pandemic but wonders if they changed internal feelings. “Did that happen for the person receiving the food? I think the reason you saw lower numbers and pantries in Vermont is because they went to other places,” Meehan noted.
The food shelf doesn’t require as many hoops to jump through as other food services, which can make it easier for folks who are apprehensive.
Horton noted that having to prove need, for SNAP benefits or free and reduced school lunches, by repeatedly filling out applications can be traumatizing.
“I think that it’s traumatizing for students every single day that they use the cafeteria. And I think it’s traumatizing for families every year that they confront those forms. And I think it’s traumatizing for school staff who have to ask families to do it,” she said.
According to John Sayles, CEO of Vermont Foodbank, their food distribution increased from 11 million pounds in 2019 to 19 million pounds in 2020. This year, they’re on track to meet that same need. Sayles refrained from making any predictions about what needs might look like as assistance programs end. COVID-19 is still here, he noted, and many factors are at play, from school meals to unemployment benefits — it’s hard to know what could happen.
One silver lining food insecurity experts note is the opportunity to rethink food assistance.
“Because of the pandemic, opportunities are coming before us to change to be a better system for charitable food,” Meehan said. Feeding Chittenden is expanding its delivery assistance models, among other projects, to reach more people in need who are apprehensive to visit in person.
“This is a window of opportunity,” Horton said. “We need everybody in Vermont to keep paying attention and demanding, on behalf of their communities, that we actually make structural changes.”
••••
The Hinesburg Food Shelf is open Tuesday evenings 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Friday and Monday mornings 10 a.m. to noon.
