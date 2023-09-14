“I worked at an office block in London, a really dreadful, dreary office overlooking the Thames, and I sat there thinking, ‘There’s just got to be more to life than this,’” John Lomas said, his thick British accent seeping through a toothy grin, mirroring eyes that smiled along with it.
His woodshop in Hinesburg — built entirely by his own two hands — sits picturesquely off Shelburne Falls Road on a hill overlooking Camels Hump, and on any given day the piercing sound of wood tools can be heard.
But his success as an independent woodworker and furniture maker is one that took a whole lifetime to create, and now, as the years pass, he can’t help but wonder who might be willing to take over his legacy.
Like most creative endeavors, his passion for woodworking came mostly from a childhood distaste for academics, and partially from finding solace in the part of the school day that focused on workshops and extracurriculars.
“I went to an English boarding school where I found the usual run-of-the-mill academics didn’t suit me particularly brilliantly,” he said, sifting through pieces of scrap wood, thoroughly inspecting each one between breaths. “I used to spend a lot of time in the workshops, and whenever I had a spare minute, that’s where I’d be.”
But as he grew older, the everyday pressure to secure a steady job kept creative pursuits on the back burner.
“I left school and I thought, ‘I’m supposed to be a professional in some kind of way.’ I come from a family of lawyers,” he said. “Then one day, I remembered how much I loved being in the workshops at school, and I picked it up again in my mid-20s. I haven’t looked back since.”
So he dropped the business attire and went back to school to the London College of Furniture for two years before attending the West Dean College in Sussex for antique restoration.
“I did an apprenticeship in an antique dealers’ workshop for a couple more years,” Lomas recounted. “Then a partner and I set out to the West Country of England, and we started our own restoration business, traveled around visiting all the antique dealers picking up pieces.”
Lomas quickly became disillusioned with the anonymity associated with antique restoration and began instead to focus on creating unique pieces that could reflect the world around him. Growing up in England allowed a full immersion into influential art movements like the Arts and Crafts movement, which began in the Cotswolds, a place where he has deep connections.
“I lived in a village where those craftsmen had their workshop,” he said. “I became really obsessed with them all, so when I first started doing my own furniture, I based my designs on those designs. Nobody understood it at all. It was like, ‘What the hell is this stuff?’ So, I would occasionally sell a piece to somebody who was eccentric enough to go out on a limb and use that design.”
While his technique has changed over the years from using solely old tools — a process he likened to upholding a religion — to using more efficient machines, his style of classical influence from his years in restoration now combines an element of contemporary design.
“I’ve tried to separate myself with the way I interpret those designs and how I bring them into a contemporary environment,” he explained. “I’m not doing reproduction furniture. I’m trying to create things that are unique to me.”
When he moved across the sea to Vermont in 1992, he started Cotswold Furniture Makers, a six-person business with retail outlets in Stowe and Great Barrington, Mass. But in 2011, he made the decision to close the retail stores altogether.
“I got to the point where I was sitting in the office, and I was running the business,” he explained.
For about seven or eight years, he didn’t go into the workshop at all.
“I was thinking, ‘I’m really almost back to where I was when I was doing my business degree.’ It was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is exactly what I was trying to get away from.’”
For Lomas, woodworking and furniture making is all about connection — to the wood, to the client and, ultimately, to himself. Not only is a great piece created by knowing exactly how to source the right wood for the job, but it’s also knowing the movements and techniques needed to turn something ordinary into a work of art.
“You get this sense of flow. You’re really trying to keep your mind ahead of your hands. If it goes the other way around, it’s a mess,” he laughed. “Your brain has got to be constantly one step ahead of your body.”
Since being in Vermont, he has found community as the former president and now current member of the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers, which has allowed him to continually expand his knowledge of the trade by staying up to speed with current techniques and processes — an aspect he says is necessary to maintain a successful business.
“People talk about where they’re getting materials, they talk about new techniques they’ve learned like different ways of finishing, different ways of joining, what tools they’ve discovered, that sort of thing,” he said. “We’re constantly sharing information.”
Now 65, Lomas is looking toward the future in a slightly different light knowing that while he will live on through his work, it may be time to consider passing the torch to someone who can keep his legacy and shop moving forward.
“One day, we’ll sell this whole thing and walk away from it. Somebody will take it over or not, we’ll see but, so far, these are still working,” he said, letting out a hearty laugh as he raised his two hands proudly in the air, a reminder of all that he has accomplished and all that is still yet to come.
