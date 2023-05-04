Hinesburg town officials are experiencing some sticker shock after three bids to build out the town’s wastewater treatment facility came in over $15 million.
Three bids were received in April: one from Neagley & Chase for $15,078,575; another from Penta for $15,906,000; and a third from Kingsbury for $15,066,870, according to town documents.
Now, town officials will have to figure out how to proceed. Voters in 2020 approved borrowing funds for the facility but only approved up to $11.7 million.
“Given the bid prices, which were way above what was estimated, we need to do some figuring out,” Todd Odit, Hinesburg’s town manager, said. “We can’t go forward with a project if it’s going to require more borrowing than what the voters had approved.”
Hinesburg is one of a string of towns in Vermont that are facing million-dollar upgrades or renovations to their wastewater treatment plants.
In South Burlington, voters this March approved a $33.8 million bond to fund upgrades to their Bartlett Bay Wastewater Treatment Facility. And in Shelburne, voters approved a $1.1 million bond to replace city residents’ outdated water meters during their annual meeting — but will soon face a price tag of well over $30 million to revamp two treatment plants and consolidate operations into one.
In 2018, town officials in Hinesburg received a discharge permit requiring them to reduce the amount of phosphorus and ammonia in its wastewater discharges to the LaPlatte River, putting them on the hook for a new facility to comply with those regulations.
The new facility would help meet those limits, as well as meet the needs of new developments expected to come online in the next several years.
Voters in 2020 OK’d the $11.7 million bond by a vote of 1,810 to 985 to build the new facility on Lagoon Road. The town has already spent $2 million on site work at the Lagoon Road site.
Officials at the time estimated the buildout could be completed by 2025.
Nearly $6.3 million of the bond has since been covered through a mix of federal and state grants, officials said previously. The remaining debt is being financed over a 30-year period.
The town will pay out $33,333 for the first phase of the loan installments and will have to pay annual loan payments of $182,033 once the construction of the plant is complete.
What the town will do now is not entirely clear. Officials have 60 days to respond to the bids, and the selectboard will address the issue at its May 17 meeting.
The bids “cost way more than we have money for,” selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said.
But residents are already beginning to see rate increases because of the debt payments for the project.
The town last year approved a 3.7 percent increase in the water and wastewater budget that included annual increases to customers’ wastewater rates of anywhere from $120 to $145 per year, and those are expected to continue increasing over the next several years.
Those new rates will cover half of the treatment facility’s first $33,333 loan payment, while the other half of the loan payment will be covered by connection and allocation fees from new users.
