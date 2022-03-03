All the candidates running for election on the Hinesburg ballot won this year. No surprise there — they all ran unopposed.
But voters in Hinesburg did reject the police department’s $815,483 budget, casting 484 no votes versus 431 in favor.
That, however, was the only article voters didn’t get behind. They overwhelmingly approved all other items, including the town’s general budget of nearly $1.7 million, the highway department budget of almost $729,000, a fire department budget of $426,000, an ambulance budget of almost $40,000, and $235,000 for the Carpenter-Carse Library.
Voters also approved spending $51,000 for nonprofit organizations the town supports, including the Hinesburg Community Resource Center ($23,000), Lake Iroquois Association ($7,500), University of Vermont Home Care and Hospice ($7,000), Agency on Aging ($4,000) and Lake Iroquois Recreation District ($3,000), among others.
As for the candidates, Michael Loner garnered 736 votes for a three-year term on the selectboard, while Phil Pouech received 753 for a two-year term. Both were incumbents.
Frank Twarog was elected town moderator, while Brian Dunlop, Marianna Holzer and James Jarvis were elected to library trustee positions. Tom Giroux was elected cemetery trustee and Heather Roberts as a trustee of the Peck Estate.
Keith Roberts was reelected to a seat on the Champlain Valley School District board, while voters approved the district’s budget 3,395 to 2,204.
